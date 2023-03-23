Who says you should skip dinner to lose weight? If you ask a nutritionist, they will tell you that every single meal is important. However, if you want to take care of your spring figure after the cold winter months, you should choose light and healthy foods for your evening menu. What should you eat in the evening to lose weight, you will find out in this article!

Being healthy is about more than size and shape. And while you don’t have to lose weight to be healthier, you may have a weight loss goal you want to achieve. With these menu suggestions, you can create a filling, weight-loss dinner.

Start your dinner with a salad

Research has shown that eating a salad first can reduce total calorie intake at a meal by up to 12%. A salad with lots of vegetables is low in calories and high in fiber, vitamins and minerals. In addition to its other amazing benefits, fiber slows digestion and helps you stay full longer. Your salad doesn’t have to be super complicated – just combine your favorite veggies and season with olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and salt.

Tipp: Drink a glass of water with a spoonful of apple cider vinegar before each meal. Apple cider vinegar is helpful in reducing the glucose spike during meals that subsequently leads to cravings.

Add lean proteins like chicken breast, eggs, or tofu

What to eat in the evening to lose weight Protein plays many important roles in the body, such as helping you feel full, helping you recover from injury, maintaining muscle mass and supporting the immune system. In other words, protein is a must in the diet to ensure overall health and weight balance. When choosing protein foods, look for lean meats such as chicken breast, fish, eggs, tofu, or legumes.

As a side dish, you should not forget about whole grain products

You probably already know that for overall health, you should favor whole grains. When trying to lose weight, whole grains are a big help. They’re high in fiber – and as you already know, fiber makes you feel fuller. Plus, the fiber in whole grains can help reduce inflammation because they’re packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals like folic acid and iron to help nourish you and keep you feeling good.

Another great thing is that they are very versatile. You can use them as a side or part of your main course. Some whole grains are: brown rice, quinoa, oats, and whole wheat bread.

What to eat in the evening to lose weight – soup is another alternative

Because soups are naturally liquid and therefore keep you hydrated, they can promote feelings of fullness and aid in weight management. Having clear vegetable soup with your dinner can be a way to feel happier and lose weight healthily.

Just pick your favorite veggies, cook them in a pressure cooker with some water, puree them in a blender, add some lemon juice, salt and pepper – and you’re done. Plus, the soup is really good for your gut.

Tipp: If you want a richer soup, there are ways to increase the creaminess without using heavy cream. Add avocado to the soup as a topping or 50 grams of cashews to add healthy fats that are delicious and keep you full.

Potatoes and other root vegetables have many beneficial properties

What should you eat in the evening to lose weight? White potatoes appear to have fallen out of favor — possibly, at least in part, due to the rise of low-carb diets. Potatoes and other root vegetables have several properties that make them wonderful foods for weight loss and optimal health.

They contain an incredible variety of nutrients – a little bit of almost everything you need.

They’re particularly high in potassium, a nutrient that most people don’t get enough of. Potassium plays an important role in regulating blood pressure.

On a scale called the Satiety Index, which measures the degree of satiety of various foods, cooked white potatoes performed best of all the foods tested. This means that eating cooked white potatoes or sweet potatoes will make you more likely to feel full naturally. In addition, you provide your body with important nutrients.

Tipp: If you let potatoes cool for a while after cooking, they will produce large amounts of resistant starch, a fiber-like substance that has been shown to have several health benefits, including weight loss.

Sweet potatoes, beets, and other root vegetables are also excellent choices.

