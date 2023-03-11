Along with spam, it’s one of WhatsApp users’ biggest sources of stress: the ability for others to see if we’re online and when we were last seen.

The methods devised to run for cover and make oneself “invisible” to the eye of others (often inquiring) are rather drastic. But there is a trick thanks to which the question can be solved comfortably and in a few seconds. Once and for all.

WhatsApp, the world‘s most popular instant messaging app, has revolutionized the way we communicateprofoundly changing the way we socialize. It is trivial to say. But let’s be honest: together with the undoubted advantages of being able to exchange messages, videos and photos in real time, the application created in 2009 by Brian Acton and Jan Koum has especially put uncomfortable situation to have to deal with hundreds of messages or more per day. And the prospect of having to respond to each of these contacts – apart from work and company chats, but that’s another matter – doesn’t seem particularly exciting even to the most extroverted personality on earth.

Especially since on the other side of the phone there always seems to be someone lurking who, by reading your online status incorrectly, comes to the conclusion that you have purposely decided to ignore it. With all that it entails, i.e. the triggering of a series of ruminations bordering on paranoia. Which inevitably culminate in the fateful police interrogation-style question: «You were online, I saw you: why didn’t you answer me then? Weren’t you just ignoring me?”.

In short, we thought it was a social network and instead we find ourselves immersed up to our necks in dynamics from the KGB or Stasilandia. Easy to answer that we were distracted, that we were busy with completely different matters, etc. There is little to do. Already being asked the fateful question creates tensions and embarrassments, feed a climate of suspicion which can damage friendships. And what’s worse is that the person ignored (voluntarily or not) from which moment on will feel almost “entitled” to monitor your movements online.

WhatsApp, an extreme remedy (even too much) to avoid trouble

So many, to avoid nuisance or get around inappropriate questions, are forced to run for cover. So they end up just (not literally) putting WhatsApp in the fridge. Opening it less and less so as not to be inundated by a tsunami of messages of all kinds.

But now those obsessed with WhatsApp will have it available one more card in order not to reach such drastic decisions. Let’s talk about a trick which will allow us to chat without anyone noticing.

What is it about? Simply of become invisiblethe. But you don’t need to wear Frodo’s ring (or rather Sauron’s) or Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak. More modestly, WhatsApp has finally thought of new functions to solve the age-old problem.

WhatsApp, the trick to not get “caught” online

The fundamental premise from which every discussion must start is that our privacy is always and in any case worthy of protection. But that’s not the only point. We will be able to have a minimum of mastery on our time and on our choices without being seized by the anxiety of always responding in real time? This is why it seems sacrosanct to leave us the choice to decide, in complete freedom, whether to reply to WhatsApp messages in real time or later. Without necessarily having to account for someone or face repercussions (in some cases more similar to retaliation or small private vendettas).

A question that, over time, WhatsApp has also asked itself. For this reason, the most used app on the planet has developed new functions to meet the needs of its users. In this case to lighten them from a considerable weight. Among these new functions, one of the most useful is precisely this: the function that allows you to share (or not) with other users thelast seen and online status. Which, as abundantly said, are two of the “hottest” buttons ever when dealing with WhatsApp.

It only takes 30 seconds to become invisible

Well, that’s just enough now 30 seconds to deactivate both functions and finally be able to chat freely and, above all, without a good dose of stress.

But how do you become totally invisible on WhatsApp? The process is pretty simple. All we have to do is open the Settings of the application. Then click on the item “Privacy” and then on the first option “Last seen and online”. At this point we should be faced with two screens. Now we have to choose “Nobody” to the voice “Who can see my last seen”. After that, on vocals “Who can see when I’m online”just click on “Same as last accessed”. Et voilà, the games are done! In this way, no one will ever know when you are using WhatsApp. And if you please.

Be careful though: if you also have the habit of checking the accesses and online status of others, remember that by disabling your last access and online status, you won’t be able to see that of others either.