When a sore throat is not harmless but a warning sign

Everyone knows a sore throat; it occurs around twice a year, and in children even up to six times. A sore throat is usually the accompanying symptom of a cold infection and shows that the throat mucosa is fighting against viruses. Then the pain stays within limits and subsides again after a few days.

A sore throat can precede a heart attack

However, there are also other, not so harmless causes that hardly anyone thinks about. The most important alarm signal: the sore throat occurs even though there is no cold. The cause can be heart or stomach problems.

In fact, sudden, pulling or stabbing pain that radiates to the neck, back and/or arms are possible signs of a heart attack – although this phenomenon is relatively rare, it is certainly possible. Many patients report that they had a sore throat days before the heart attack, even though they did not have an infection.

Reflux disease also damages the throat and larynx

However, a sore throat more often occurs in connection with heartburn. The reason is this. Because the throat mucosa and larynx are particularly sensitive, stomach acid can quickly irritate these areas and even lead to inflammation, medically known as laryngopharyngeal reflux. The signs of this, in addition to chronic sore throats:

Hoarseness Difficulty swallowing

Neck tumors such as throat cancer – the first sign is a sore throat

Last but not least, a sore throat can also be caused by throat cancer. This form of cancer used to be very rare, but has increased slightly in recent years. According to the Robert Koch Institute, there are 18 new cases per 100,000 Germans every year.

In addition to tobacco and alcohol consumption, human papilloma viruses (HPV) also play a role in the development of throat cancer, namely the same ones that cause it in women. There is a connection between oral sex and throat cancer because the viruses get from the intimate area into the throat.

Pus and swelling make a sore throat dangerous

However, aside from these more obscure causes, a sore throat is often associated with other infections, such as a sinus infection, laryngitis, purulent tonsillitis, or even a tonsil abscess.

Sinusitis (Sinusitis) – inflammatory secretion from the maxillary or frontal sinuses often runs unnoticed down the throat, but can cause a sore throat. Gargling and sucking won’t get rid of the sore throat because the liquid containing bacteria and viruses flows in from above. The cause of the sore throat, i.e. sinusitis, must be treated (with expectorants, possibly antibiotics) so that the throat gets back in order.

Laryngitis (Laryngitis) – during a cold or flu, the viruses often spread to the larynx. This weakens the local defense in this area. Bacteria that live there in small numbers multiply and inflammation develops. Signs include a sore throat and hoarseness. In addition, the mucous membranes, vocal cords and larynx swell. In the worst case, the larynx swells and air can hardly flow through. Warning sign: Shortness of breath, medical attention is required immediately.

Purulent Tonsillitis (Tonsillitis) – the tonsils, located on the right and left sides of the throat, become inflamed due to a cold or flu. As a result of the inflammation, purulent deposits form on the tonsils, the most important sign of acute tonsillitis. In addition, there is a severe sore throat, massive difficulty swallowing and fever. Tonsillitis is dangerous because it can become chronic and there is then a risk that the pathogens can lead to rheumatism and heart inflammation. There is also a risk that a…

Risk of blood poisoning

Tonsil abscess – this is a complication of tonsillitis. The inflammation has spread to the surrounding tissue and the pus collects in a cavity that has been created. The tonsil abscess often protrudes clearly into the throat, which is why the uvula has to bend. If treatment is not started in time – with antibiotics or surgical evacuation – in the worst case, bacteria can get into the blood and flood the body.

When to see a doctor if you have a sore throat

A sore throat is not always banal. If you have any of the following symptoms, you should have your sore throat checked by a doctor:

Sudden, very severe sore throat, also in the front area Sore throat with fever over 39 degrees Feeling of a lump in the throat Difficulty swallowing and/or breathing Shortness of breath Difficulty opening the mouth completely (jaw lock) The pain will get worse as the days go by and not get any weaker Sore throat, that last longer than two weeks

A sore throat is usually a minor problem. But no one should treat it carelessly so as not to diagnose serious illnesses late and therefore have to accept a worse prognosis.

