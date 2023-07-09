When is it (not) a good idea?

To save resources, bed linen and towels are often washed together. In some cases the combined wash is really the best solution, but in others it is not recommended. The right process prevents the formation of germs and saves detergent.

Washing bed linen and towels together: What do you have to consider?

For the time being: In principle, you can wash bed linen and towels together. However, whether you end up with really clean laundry depends on the material, temperature and washing program. And here comes the problem – because actually the textiles of the bed linen and the towels are so different that they also have different demands on the wash cycle.

What is there to consider when washing?

The right temperature: Bed linen made of microfiber or jersey fabric can and should be washed at 60°. Linen or satin fabrics, on the other hand, often have a symbol for a delicates cycle – meaning they are washed at a maximum of 30°. To prevent germ formation, you can add a hygiene rinse to the detergent. Towels can all be washed at 60° without any problems. Therefore, the rule of thumb – towels and bed linen made of the same material or with the same care label requirements can be washed together. Delicate textiles should always be washed separately.

how often wash Bed linen is washed once a week, towels should be changed every 2 to 3 days. It is best not to throw the towels in the laundry basket, but wash them immediately after changing them.

Which colors combine? Furthermore, you should only combine textiles in similar colors. White towels and bed linen are washed together, coloreds are washed separately.

Wash bed linen and towels together: that speaks against it!

There are several arguments against a combined wash cycle. In some cases this is not recommended. For example:

1. The different weights of the textiles make it difficult to load the washing machine. Bed linen needs more than a hand’s breadth of space so that it can be washed really well. It is also often thrown at a maximum of 1000 revolutions. In contrast, you should choose a speed between 1200 and 1600 for towels so that they dry quickly after the wash cycle.

2. The towels are often dirtier than the bed linen – you often have to remove various stains or get rid of oily substances. However, this is not possible with a wash cycle at 40 degrees Celsius.

3. Some towels lint when washed at high temperatures or spun at more than 1200 rpm. They should therefore be sorted out and washed separately. Smooth fabrics could attract the fluff and it is then difficult to remove.

4. If bed linen and towels are washed at too high a temperature, they can shrink. Especially with the fitted sheets, this could become a big problem. You can try ironing the fitted sheet or pulling something when it is damp.

5. With combined washing cycles, the washing machine is often overloaded. The consequences are quickly noticeable – the bed linen and towels get tangled up in each other and can only be sorted out with difficulty.

By the way, bed linen and towels/bath towels/bath towels should definitely be dried separately. Otherwise there is a risk that part of the textiles will burn and the other part will remain wet.

Conclusion

Bed linen and moderately soiled towels can be washed together as long as the fabrics have similar temperature and wash cycle requirements. However, laundry should be divided into whites and colored laundry, and delicate fabrics should be washed and dried separately.