When to harvest zucchini? This is how you recognize the right time

Summer is the best time for all gardeners because the hard work is finally paying off. But if you’ve grown different types of vegetables in your kitchen garden, you’re probably wondering when to harvest the zucchini? They grow very quickly in hot weather and adequate moisture and should be checked every day. Therefore, it is important to harvest zucchini at the right time to get the tastiest vegetables with the highest nutritional value.

When to harvest zucchini? Tips for a successful harvest

Once the flowers appear, you’ll likely have ripe vegetables ready to go in a few days. But if you don’t harvest the zucchini on time, a tiny fruit can grow too big in a day. It is therefore important to know when the zucchini is ready to prepare delicious dishes, because you do not want them to lose their crunchy texture.

Pay attention to the size

The larger a zucchini gets, the heartier it gets, with big, tough seeds. Therefore, the nutrient quality decreases because it uses its energy for seed production.

Check your plants daily as soon as they start producing fruit.

Ideally, zucchini should be harvested when the fruit is 15 cm to 20 cm long. Of course there are different varieties and you should check which variety you have grown. Some courgettes are edible even when they are 30 cm long.

How do you know when zucchini are ripe?

The right time to harvest the zucchini is 45 to 55 days after planting.

They need lots of sun to grow and mature properly. Therefore, the color is the most important feature to tell if they are ripe.

They come in green, yellow, and white, but whichever variety you’re growing, you want the fruit to be a rich, rich color when they’re ready to harvest.

Remember that the skin of the ripe zucchini is very tender and it is very easy to scrape it off with your fingernails.

Before you harvest the fruits, make sure they are firm and heavy. Soft fruit is likely rotten and should be discarded.

If your plant is getting yellow leaves, it’s not a good sign. Find out here what the most common causes are and what measures you should take.

Harvesting zucchini: how to pick them correctly?

When you’ve noticed the perfect, ripe zucchini on your plant, it’s time to harvest them. The best time of day to do this is in the afternoon when the sun is weaker. Pick the ripe fruit by either twisting or cutting it.

Turning is easy and you don’t need any tools, but you should be careful that the fruit may be hurt. Broken zucchini are still edible, but they don’t keep very long and can rot quickly. Also remember not to twist too hard to avoid damaging the roots of the zucchini plant.

If you want to cut the zucchini from the plant, use sharp pruning shears or a sharp knife. Simply cut off the fruit, leaving 2-4 cm of the stalk to keep the zucchini fresher longer.

To get the most out of your plant, harvest the zucchini regularly to encourage new growth. However, if you leave some fruit on the plant, production will slow down. Check the plant daily and look for hidden fruits under the large leaves.

Store zucchini properly after harvest

Zucchini can be kept at room temperature for two to three days.

However, you can store them in the refrigerator for up to seven days. If the fruit is dirty, remember that after washing it should be dried completely with a paper towel.

Zucchini can also be frozen for winter meals. Before freezing, wash and cut into desired shape. Freeze them on a baking sheet and then put them in an airtight container.

For more ideas on how to make zucchini last longer, click here.

Can you harvest the zucchini flowers?

You can also harvest the zucchini flowers and prepare delicious delicacies. But if you want fruit, be careful to only pick the male flowers, not all of them.

The ideal time to harvest the buds is just before they fall. You can keep them or use them immediately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

