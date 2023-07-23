where to see it live and streaming, Hamilton on pole

Formula 1 is back today with the Hungarian GP race for the 2023 F1 World Championship. After Verstappen’s victory at Silverstone, the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz at the Hungaroring will try to conquer the podium but starting from the rear. Departure time at 3pm, live TV and streaming on Sky, simultaneously unencrypted and free streaming on TV8. Hamilton on pole on the grid ahead of Verstappen and Norris after qualifying. On Fanpage.it the direct lap by lap and today’s news.

1st Row: 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes); 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2nd Row: 3. Lando Norris (McLaren); 4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 3rd Row: 5. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo); 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4th Row: 7. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo); 8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 5th Row: 9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull); 10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) 6th Row: 11. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari); 12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 7th Row: 13. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri); 14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 8th Row: 15. Pierre Gasly (Alpine); 16. Alexander Albon (Williams) 9th Row: 17. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri); 18. George Russell (Mercedes) 10th Row: 19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas); 20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

Today’s GP times: what time does F1 start?

The start of the 2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP race is set for today at 15:00. This is therefore the time when the eleventh race of the new F1 season will start on the Hungaroring circuit.

Ferrari forced into a comeback race: complicated qualifying for Leclerc and Sainz

Ferrari is not having a great season and is back from a disappointing GP at Silverstone. Hungary offered, and still offers, a chance for redemption. But Saturday was not positive for the Maranello team which finished with sixth place for Charles Leclerc and eleventh for Carlos Sainz, who will therefore be called to make a comeback today. If the Monegasque can still be satisfied with the placement (despite the setback of finishing behind both McLarens and also Zhou’s Alfa Romeo), the same cannot be said for the Spaniard, sensationally eliminated in yesterday’s qualifying Q2 and who will therefore start today from the sixth row of the starting grid. In fact, in order to attempt a sensational comeback, the Madrilenian will also have to contend with the Red Bull of Sergio Perez (which starts 9th) and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso (8th), opponents that are not exactly easy to overcome.

The characteristics of the Hungaroring circuit

Even today, the historic Hungaroring circuit located in the municipality of Mogyoród, 25 km from the capital Budapest, hosts the Formula 1 Hungarian GP. The track hosting today’s race is 4.3 kilometers long and is very twisty, with a majority of right-hand corners (8 versus 6 left-handers). This is one of the tracks that makes life very hard for both the drivers and the cars. It will therefore be important to get the aerodynamic load right.

According to the Brembo technicians, the official supplier of the Formula 1 braking systems, the most demanding corner for the brakes is the first after the finish line where the single-seaters go from 317 km/h to 95 km/h in 2.7 seconds, covering just 120 metres.

Last year, Max Verstappen with Red Bull won on the Magyar circuit, but the race lap record belongs to Lewis Hamilton who with Mercedes in 2020 in one of the 70 laps of the race managed to stop the clock at 1:16.627.

Changes in the regulation for today’s race: the riders will have fewer tires to use

In addition to yesterday’s Qualifying in which the new Alternative Tire Allocation (ATA) format was used for the weekend of the 2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP, ​​two other regulatory innovations have been introduced which concern tires and which could affect today’s race. In fact, in Budapest each driver no longer had 13 sets of tires to cover the entire race weekend but only 11, which means that today he will find himself with two less sets of new tires to use in the race. The other novelty concerns the type of compounds chosen by Pirelli for today’s race which will be softer than those used at the Hungaroring last year: there will be C3 as hard, C4 as medium and C5 as soft.

Formula 1, today the Hungarian GP: TV8 and Sky times and where to see it on TV and streaming

The eleventh race of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is scheduled today on the Hungaroring circuit in Budapest. The start of the Hungarian GP is set for 15:00. The 11th round of the new F1 season is broadcast live on TV8 and on Sky.

The Formula 1 Hungarian GP race starts at 15:00 today. This is the time in which the drivers will start with their single-seaters from the starting grid of the maagiaro track to face the 70 laps of the eleventh race of the 2023 World Championship. As for the TV times on TV8 and on Sky, it will already be possible to follow the pre-race from 13:30.

Today’s Formula 1 race is broadcast live by Sky. It is possible to watch the Hungarian GP on the Sky Sport Summer channels (channel 201 of the satellite decoder) and Sky Sport F1 HD (channel 207) and in live streaming on SkyGo and, after subscribing to the ‘sport pass’, on NOW. The commentary is by Carlo Vanzini while the technical commentary is entrusted to Matteo Bobbi, Ivan Capelli and Marc Gené. Furthermore, today’s F1 race in Budapest can also be seen live for free on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel 8) starting at 15:00.

