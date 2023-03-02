The spotlights are turned onAllianz Stadium for the Serie C Italian Cup final leg between Juventus Next Gen and Vicenza. The bianconeri will play against the backdrop of great opportunities to try and bring home an important result in view of the second leg. Brambilla has to do without the disqualified Huijsen. There will be instead Soulé e Shake-Junior. Both teams are coming off a defeat in the league.

Juve Next Gen-Vicenza, the official formations

JUVENTUS NEXT GEN (3-5-2): Crespi, Riccio, Poli, Stramaccioni; Savona, Iocolano, Sersanti, Besaggio, Iling-Junior; Soulè, Pecorino. All. Brambilla.

VICENZA (3-4-3): Jacobucci; Ndiaye, Ierardi, Sandon; Dalmonte, Ronaldo, Jimenez, Greco; Della Morte, Ferrari Begic. All. Modest.

UPDATE THE LIVE

19:45 OFFICIAL TRAINING IN VICENA

Vicenza, the official formation. Modesto lines up the red and white with the 3-4-3: Iacobucci; Ndiaye, Ierardi, Sandon; Dalmonte, Ronaldo, Jimenez, Greco; Della Morte, Ferrari Begic.

19:30 JUVE OFFICIAL TRAINING NEXT JAN

Juventus Next Gen, the official formation. Brambilla lines up the black and whites with a 3-5-2: Crespi, Riccio, Poli, Stramaccioni; Savona, Iocolano, Sersanti, Besaggio, Iling-Junior; Soulè, Pecorino.

19:15 Historic evening for Juve Next Gen: Xavier Jacobelli’s point.

A historic evening is upon us and we return to talk about phenomenon Juve Next Gen: Barrenechea, Fagioli, Miretti, Soulé, Iling all first team.

19:00 Juve Next Gen-Vicenza, the probable formations

The probable formations of Juve Next Gen-Vicenza waiting for the official ones. And Juve charge the wait for the final at theAllianz are Twitter highlighting the Coppa and theAllianz Stadium.

18:45 Juve-Vicenza, the eve of Brambilla

Juve-Vicenza was presented at the press conference by the Juventus coach, Massimo Brambilla: “I didn’t imagine we’d get to this point, what a satisfaction to see our boys in the first team.”

18:40 Juve, Barrenechea jewel

Juve, Barrenechea last diamond of the Next Gen mine: who is on the launch pad. An enormous satisfaction for Juventus Next Gen, the presence of barrenechea from the first minute in Juventus-Turin but the presence of the Argentine jewel under the orders of Allegri has to be summoned.

18:30 Juve Next Gen chasing the encore after success in 2020

Two hours to kickoff by Juventus Next Gen-Vicenzafirst leg of the final of Coppa Serie C Italy. The anticipation is growing for the kick-off of the match scheduled for today 2 March at 20:30 all’Allianz Stadium. For the bianconeri there is the opportunity to put the second trophy on the showcase Lega Pro after the one won in 2020 con Fabio Pecchia on the bench with a team full of talents that from that success (2-1) a Cesenaagainst the Terni by Fabio Gallothey’ve come a long way.