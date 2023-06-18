Which crossover to buy between Jeep Renegade, Ford Puma, Fiat 500X. The pros and cons in comparison of the 3 cars

As part of the search for a new crossover to buy, it is essential to take many factors into consideration. In addition to the strengths and the price, it is also important to evaluate the less convincing aspects in order to make a complete, safe and informed purchase. Against this background, we have selected three crossover models belonging to the price range between 22,000 and 30,000 euros, and now want to compare their pros and cons:

Jeep Renegade, pros and cons compared

Ford Puma, pros and cons compared

Fiat 500X, pros and cons compared

Jeep Renegade it has a spacious interior compared to the external dimensions. The boot offers a capacity of 351 liters which can reach 1,297 liters with the rear seats folded down. In the plug-in version, the luggage compartment reduces its capacity by 20 liters due to the presence of the converter necessary for recharging the lithium battery of the hybrid system. The handling on the road of the Jeep Renegade is pleasant and the level of comfort is high, even if on bumpy roads the response of the suspensions can be slightly stiff and rustling can be perceived at speed due to the square shape of the bodywork.

The off-road attitude of the Jeep Renegade varies depending on the version: the front-wheel drive variants are more oriented towards asphalt, while the 4xe hybrids offer greater versatility thanks to the 61 HP rear electric motor which allows for all-wheel drive. This goes for the specialized Trailhawk version, which features steel plates to protect the underbody, bumpers that improve approach and departure angles, a maximum ride height of 50cm and a specific riding mode for rocky terrain. The plug-in versions, especially those with a total power of 241 HP, have a remarkable grit in shooting. The starting price is 23,000 euros.

Ford Puma It is a compact crossover characterized by an aggressive design, with a wide honeycomb front grille, prominent fenders, deep ribs along the sides and steeply raked rear pillars. Rearward visibility is impaired due to the narrow rear window. Inside the Ford Puma, the elevated driving position and modern dashboard are appreciated, although some controls are positioned too low, such as the buttons on the base of the gear lever to deactivate the ESP and the distance sensors, as well as the to select the driving modes. The start button and light control are hidden in the steering wheel. The seats, upholstered in leather and fabric, offer good support without tiring the body. Although the roof profile drops slightly towards the rear, habitability for the rear passengers is not compromised. The load compartment is spacious and has regular shapes, with a deep well under the floor. The loading sill is high, 77 cm off the ground.

Ford Puma It is available with a lively and powerful 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which delivers 125PS and, in hybrid versions, even 155PS. In the most tortuous sections, Ford Puma offers a satisfying drive thanks to the direct and precise steering, although the stopping distances are not exceptional, but the modulation of the pedal is good. Safety is taken care of with the presence of systems such as traffic sign recognition, lane keeping and the automatic emergency braking system at low speeds, which can also identify pedestrians. Price starting from 27,000 euros.

Fiat 500X it is a compact crossover with rounded and original lines, which make it suitable also for urban use thanks to its small size. The cabin is pleasant and generally well finished, although there are some plastics that fall short of the high quality one would expect for the price of the vehicle. The driving position, although raised, is similar to that of a saloon and the roominess is generous. The rear sofa is large and not uncomfortable even for three people. The City button, present in other Fiat models, which makes the steering much lighter during manoeuvres, is missing. There are more sober versions and others with a more off-road oriented look, especially with regard to the design of the bumpers.

Fiat 500X is nimble on asphalt and quite comfortable. It is available with turbocharged petrol engines, including a 120PS 1.0 three-cylinder, a 131PS 1.5-litre mild hybrid and a 95PS 1.3-litre diesel. The 1.5 version is equipped as standard with a dual-clutch robotic gearbox, which is smooth but not terribly responsive, while the other versions have a manual transmission which offers good manoeuvrability. Price starting from 22,000 euros.