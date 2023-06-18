Formula 1: Nico Hülkenberg loses second place after penalty! | Sports

Is that bitter!

It looked as if Nico Hülkenberg (35) would surprisingly start the race from second place at the Canadian Grand Prix (Sunday, 8 p.m., Sky). There had already been speculation as to whether the German could even race onto the podium. Now the chances are much worse for him, because: The Haas driver was too fast under the red flag and conceded three starting places. He will now start the race from fifth place.

World Championship leader Max Verstappen (25) raced to pole position. The Spaniard Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin will now start next to him instead of Hülkenberg.

also read

That must be a big disappointment for Nico Hülkenberg. Immediately after the race he said: “It was an amazing qualifying. The conditions were extremely difficult. But it was fun. I am very happy and very proud.”

Fifth place on the grid is still the best starting position for Hülkenberg this season.

After changeable days, rather dry conditions are expected for the Grand Prix.

The starting lineup

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

6. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

7. Lando Norris (McLaren)

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

9. Alexander Albon (Williams)

10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

11. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

12. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

15. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

17. Nyck de Vries (Alpha Tauri)

18. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

20. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)