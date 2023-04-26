Formula 1: New qualification format increases risk for teams

Status: 04/26/2023 1:45 p.m

Already at the next race in Baku, Formula 1 will start with a new qualifying format. This creates more excitement and spectacle – but also involves a great risk.

There have been speculations for weeks, now Formula 1 is creating facts shortly before the upcoming race in Azerbaijan: With a new qualification format, the sprints introduced last season are to be modified again. This is Formula 1’s reaction to criticism from the teams – but at the same time creates a new risk factor for drivers and teams.

“I’m nervous about a sprint in Baku because you just don’t have enough time to fix something when you have major damage,” said Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack to the specialist portal “Autosport.com”. World champion and championship leader Max Verstappen shouldn’t like the new introduction at all. The risk of a crash is already high on the narrow city circuit in Baku, which also has the narrowest passage on the racing calendar.

What the reform looks like

But what is it all about? The sprint should no longer decide the starting grid for the race on Sunday. Previously, on sprint weekends, practice on Friday was replaced by qualifying for the sprint. The result was the starting line-up for Sunday.

In the future, on the sprint weekends – of which there are already six this season – the qualifying for the main race will take place on Friday. Separately, on Saturday there will be a shortened sprint qualifying session followed by a short race over just 100 kilometers, in which the winner gets eight World Championship points. In return, training on Saturday morning, which is quite irrelevant for the fans, will be cancelled, and the drivers will only have one hour of training per World Championship round on Friday.

Verstappen: “Sprints are only about survival”

“For me, sprints are just about survival, not a race,” said world champion Verstappen recently in Australia. The focus of the superior Red Bull driver is always on the actual Grand Prix, where there are 25 championship points for the winner. “It’s not in the DNA of Formula 1 to do these sprints. Formula 1 is about a good qualifying session and then a strong Sunday with a long race distance,” said Verstappen.

However, many others welcomed the changes. “A second qualifying is much better for the fans and also for us because it’s exciting,” said Haas team boss Günther Steiner: “It’s happening even more now with two qualifying sessions and two races – and I think that’s great for him Sports.” His opinion could change quickly, however, should his drivers have serious accidents on Saturday or be involved in chaos through no fault of their own. It is possible that a damaged car cannot be repaired in time.

Tight curves in the old town

There have been a number of serious accidents in Baku in the past. The circuit on the Caspian Sea offers a mixture of wide, high-speed straights and tight corners in the old town. Courage is required, arrogance is severely punished. In 2018, the then Red Bull teammates Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo collided after a tough duel and both retired.

In 2021, Lance Stroll crashed into the barrier after a tire burst. A similar thing happened to Verstappen, who was in the lead, and he was eliminated before he was finally able to win in Baku last year.

“Yes, we are nervous,” said McLaren team boss Andrea Stella and illustrated the dilemma of the racing teams. “At the same time we support the increase in spectacle through the sprint races. Somehow we have to adapt.” Ultimately, it’s about finding a good balance between show and acceptable risk, emphasized the Italian.

Question of money for the teams

Since the introduction of a cost ceiling in the motorsport premier class, it has long been a question of money. After serious accidents, unlimited new parts can no longer be produced without this being at the expense of further development of the cars. Steiner had to feel that with Haas. When Mick Schumacher caused crashes with millions in damage last year, technical improvements could not be carried out as quickly as planned because the money had to flow into the repairs.

If Verstappen has his way, Formula 1 should start elsewhere anyway to create more spectacle. “How to get more action: You have to bring the cars closer together, more teams have to have a chance of winning, then the show will naturally be great,” said the Dutchman: “When six or seven teams are fighting for a win, then it would be incredible and you don’t have to change anything.”

But the racing series is currently a long way from sporting excitement. Hardly anyone doubts that Verstappen will secure his third world title in a row. Red Bull’s car is way ahead of the competition – even before the start in Baku.