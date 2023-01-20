Predilection for the best foods in everyday life has a great impact on health, allowing for example to maintain control of body weight and above all to avoid excess cholesterol, which is harmful to our arteries. The first analyzes of the benefits of fish on the heart recall studies done in the Inuit population, who live in Greenland and have a diet full of fish products. These populations had a low incidence of heart disease.

Subsequently, various studies have confirmed that those who eat a lot of fish have a lower cardiovascular risk. Fish has a beneficial effect on the heart and blood vessels due to its increased content of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. In fact, the consumption of at least one portion of fish per week specifies a reduction in cardiovascular risk.

Which fish lowers cholesterol? Here is the ranking

The omega-3 fatty acids, DHA and EPA, bring multiple benefits to the heart thanks to their action on the cholesterol and triglyceride values ​​in the blood. In fact, they are capable of reducing the level of triglycerides and increasing HDL, the so-called “good” cholesterol. Omega-3 fatty acids: lower blood pressure, decrease the risk of arrhythmia, increase vasodilation, decrease platelet aggregation and limit inflammation.

Fish, like meat and eggs, provides our body with proteins of high biological value. Furthermore, fish meat proteins have a higher degree of digestibility than the meat of mammalian animals. The peptides that come from the proteins present in fish, in turn, implement positive actions on the lipid profile and blood vessels: they lower LDL (“bad” cholesterol) and total cholesterol, decrease blood pressure, are antioxidants and reduce inflammation.

To help protect against damage to the cardiovascular system, it is recommended to consume at least 2-3 servings of fish per week. Each portion should be around 100 g. In particular we should prefer some fish such as mackerel, salmon, herring, sardines and anchovies and foods such as walnuts and flax seeds. For children and women of childbearing age, pregnant or breastfeeding it is more appropriate to consume no more than one serving, i.e. 100 grams per week.

We conclude by saying the dietary consumption of cholesterol does not mechanically imply an increase in blood cholesterol. The amount of cholesterol that the body produces is also specified, for example, by weight.