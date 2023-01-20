The conflagration was recorded this noon and there is still no balance of losses and possible victims.

At least 20 houses in the Vallejuelos sector, an invasion neighborhood near the metrocable station that bears the same name, west of Medellín, were devastated by a fire that occurred at noon this Thursday, the authorities reported.

Relief organizations were present at the scene, but there is still no definitive balance of material damage, and if the flames leave any type of victims.

Images of the fire that spread to various structures have been seen in citizen videos.

According to the information provided from the place, the conflagration is already under control, but the causes that originated it have not been reported.

The Dagrd confirmed that 30 firefighters deployed relief operations in the sector.

Six machines and a tanker truck were also present. The fire is of great proportions. The precise sector, they indicated from the entity, is known as Santa Margarita.

Zonacero

Related