In less than 48 hours, two adolescents aged 15 and 16 were apprehended by the National Police in the El Progreso 3 neighborhood of the Yopal municipality, after being caught with dosed narcotics and weapons.

Police confirmed that the 15-year-old teenager had in his possession 32 bazuco ballots, 12 cocaine ballots (Perico) and 10 marijuana cigarettes hidden in a bag, where he also carried a knife.

The second minor was selling 10 marijuana cigarettes and 31 bazuco wrappers. The worrying thing about the case is that he had a traumatic weapon, with which he apparently collected the money from the sales.

According to the Police, presumably these minors are being used for the commercialization of hallucinogens. The above taking into account that, due to their condition as adolescents, they would be a way to avoid some controls carried out by the authorities.

The young people apprehended were left at the disposal of the 38th Sectional Prosecutor for Children and Adolescents.

Source: Casanare Police

