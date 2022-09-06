Grapes are a popular fruit not only for wine but also to be eaten after a meal in grains. Do you actually know which is best for your health? The white one or the black one? Let’s find out together the benefits that both bring to the body.

The grape tradition has its roots millennia ago when the Greeks began to develop the cultivation of the vine and the making of wine.

They then exported this knowledge also to Europe where it was learned by the Etruscans who in turn transmitted everything to the Romans.

However, there is a question that assails lovers of this fruit: white grapes or black grapes are better for health? Let’s find out the nutritional properties and i benefits of this fantastic food.

White or black grapes? Which is best for health?

The reality of the facts is the following: there are no gigantic differences between the two types except for the fact that theblack grapes contain a higher concentration of iron and flavonoids.

The latter is in fact strongly recommended for those suffering from blood circulation problems: the fruit in question is perfect for fortifying blood vessels.

Furthermore, the purple color of the grapes suggests a great presence of antioxidants, elements that counteract cellular aging, avoiding problems such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer, arthritis and tumor formations.

White grapes, on the other hand, are very poor in grassi and is therefore recommended for those on a diet or for those suffering from weight disorders. It is also rich in potassium, a substance that helps in the reconstruction of many tissues in our body.

The benefits of grapes

In addition to being a rich source of antioxidants and flavonoids, grapes also contain a lot of quercetin, which is a substance that provides energy to the physical. In fact, it is super recommended for those suffering from exhaustion and chronic fatigue.

Furthermore, in grapes there is resveratrol, a phenol which, in addition to having antibacterial and antitumor functions, promotes health and well-being of the heart.

Thanks to the antioxidants contained then, the grapes are the perfect fruit to take care of your own skin: this food in fact will guarantee shine and elasticity to your epidermis.

Furthermore, grapes are a very rich source of boron, a mineral that promotes the health of bone facilitating the absorption of calcium and avoiding problems such as osteoporosis or arthritis.

Finally, thanks to linoleic acid, grapes are an optimal fruit to cleanse the blood from excess cholesterol avoiding problems such as diabetes the high blood glucose.