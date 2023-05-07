Which shorts for women over 50? Trendy models for summer outfits

Summer is almost upon us and many of us will be swapping our long pants for shorts and lighter clothing. But are you asking yourself, are you too old for shorts at 50 and should you be putting them in the back of your closet? In this article we will show you which shorts are best for women over 50 and how you can style them to find the right style for you.

Which shorts for women over 50? The most flattering clothing items for older women

Many women over 50 shy away from shorts. But just because your legs look older doesn’t mean you can’t show them off. You should just focus on finding the best shorts that flatter your body type and are comfortable for you instead of thinking about your age. Take a look at the models below and get inspired for the hot days ahead.

Play with patterns and prints

Believe it or not, patterned shorts are an excellent option for older women as they draw attention away from their less-than-fabulous legs.

Choose a pair with animal prints or fun prints for a day outdoors by pairing them with a solid color top and trainers. Or opt for models with geometric shapes for a casual occasion.

Just be aware that some prints and patterns make you look taller and if you want to be on the safe side, wear solid colors.

Stylish outfit with Bermuda shorts

Bermuda shorts are an excellent option for women over 50 as they are longer than most shorts. They are very comfortable and practical and can be styled elegantly or casually depending on the occasion.

Opt for models in classic colors such as white and black or in pastel tones, which you can easily combine with colorful or patterned tops. Don’t forget the matching jewelry and accessories to really spice up your look.

Choose flat sandals, espadrilles and loafers for the everyday outfit. The classic white sneakers are also a good choice.

Delicate, feminine sandals can elevate the look, while rustic flats add a casual vibe.

If you want to look chic and modern, you should definitely avoid the orthopedic sandals. They’re comfortable, but they make you look old-fashioned.

High waisted shorts for older women

High-waisted shorts make women over 50 look much slimmer as they accentuate the waist and visually lengthen the legs. To flatter your figure even more, choose a tie belt style and style with a tucked in bodice for an elegant look.

For a more casual look, simply remove the tie belt and complete your outfit with a simple t-shirt and sneakers. Add textures like linen and straw to make the look summery.

Elegant outfit with linen shorts and blazer

Linen is very trendy this season, so linen shorts are a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. You probably know that lightweight fabric that’s so great for warmer weather. Look for a pair that stretches at the waist to keep you as comfortable as it is elegant. Team your favorite linen shorts with a blazer to look really chic and modern, and complete your look with flat sandals and a statement piece of jewellery.

Long denim shorts for women over 50

Denim shorts are an integral part of every woman’s wardrobe, but sometimes as you get older you start to feel less confident and wonder how to style them properly. Denim shorts are very versatile and can be worn with almost any top. You can combine them with a white t-shirt or with a bright blouse. Just pick the right length that suits you best and then wear your shorts with confidence.

Always try to buy denim shorts with a high cotton content as they are durable, comfortable and last longer. Add beautiful, quality jewelry to your outfit to elevate the look.

Which shorts for women over 50: chino shorts

Chino shorts are comfortable, versatile and chic. They have been a fashion staple for years, with a classic and timeless style that never goes out of style.

They’re a great way to freshen up your summer wardrobe if you’re looking for a casual yet stylish outfit that you can wear to many different occasions.

Complete your look with a blouse and belt that can create a feminine shape on your upper body. To really amp up the shorts look, wear a light cardigan or kimono. This is a great way to wear shorts and still maintain a sophisticated look.