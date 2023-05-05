White flowering trees in spring: You should know these!

White blossoming trees in spring bring something special with them. A feeling of purity, awakening and new beginnings. Especially when they unfold their colors, they contrast nicely with the undeveloped greens that surround them. This makes them easy to fit into any garden. There are also many white flowering trees among the fruit and ornamental fruit trees, which often do not grow too tall. You will find out what these are in this article!

White flowering trees in spring – magnolias

Magnolias are known for their profuse flowering in spring. The Magnolia kobus, for example, manages to wrap itself in a mantle of white, large, tulip-like flowers before the leaves sprout. However, it takes a while for the profuse flowering to get going, as the tree has to grow up first. Besides being a multi-stemmed tree, this magnolia can also be planted as a tall tree, growing to around 9 to 12 meters tall. This also makes it well suited for a more urban environment. With the exception of calcareous soils, it does well in all conditions.

A little lower is the tulip magnolia Magnolia × soulangeana, whose flowers are a combination of white with pink hues that vary in intensity depending on the variety. The white flowering Magnolia sieboldii is one size smaller and is mainly planted as a shrub.

An evergreen magnolia also steals the show in many a garden, such as the tall Magnolia grandiflora, which can reach 10 to 15 meters in height and grows even larger under favorable conditions. The main flowering period is between May and June, but it also blooms again and again during the summer.

Bridal cherry is ideal for small gardens

White flowering trees in spring – Among ornamental cherries, Prunus ‘The Bride’ is definitely unsurpassed. Bees and bumblebees can’t get enough of the snow-white individual flowers that bloom in large numbers in spring. The tree has fresh green leaves that fade to an orange-red glow after summer as an attractive addition. This multi-stemmed tree grows 5 to 8 meters tall and is vase-shaped and compact, making it suitable for small gardens.

Chinese wild pear “Chanticleer” even thrives in poor soil

For a garden where space is limited, the Chinese Wild Pear Pyrus calleryana ‘Chanticleer’ can be a lovely addition as a white flowering tree. With its cone-shaped crown and a height of up to 12 meters, this ornamental pear does not take up too much space. As well as blooming profusely around April, its glossy green foliage persists into late season, eventually turning a beautiful yellow-red in the fall. It is a fairly robust, healthy tree that does well even in fairly poor soil.

The handkerchief tree has an impressive bloom

The handkerchief tree Davidia involucrata should not be overlooked. When this tree is in full bloom, it looks like its crown is covered with fluttering white handkerchiefs. In fact, it is the white bracts that create this sight. After flowering, these in turn develop into large nut-like fruits. The Davidia can become a vigorous tree, but in German climates it remains tall at around 15 metres. It’s a tree that you have to be patient with because it only blooms so spectacularly after 10 or even 15 years. But then you definitely have something special!

White flowering trees in spring – Halesia carolina

The snowdrop tree (Halesia carolina) is a medium-sized deciduous tree with a broad crown and strikingly striped young branches. It blooms profusely from the end of April to the end of May, with a sea of ​​white hanging bells on the still bare branches. The leaves that follow are medium green and oval and turn an inconspicuous yellow to yellow-brown in autumn. After flowering, the four-lobed lime-green (edible) fruits also appear, which slowly turn brown in autumn. The snowdrop likes a sheltered location and soil that is not too calcareous. It is well hardy, attracting bees and butterflies, but is not resistant to sea winds and air pollution.

American flower dogwood offers a unique beauty

American flower dogwood (Cornus florida) are trees and shrubs that offer a unique beauty in all four seasons. The main attraction, however, are the bright white or pink flowers (actually bracts) that welcome spring. The dogwood is very easy to care for, develops well in the garden and grows quickly. It prefers a sunny to semi-shady location with high humidity. It grows best in northern Germany because of the cooler summer climate and humus rich soil.

White flowering shrubs – which ones will beautify your garden with blooms in spring? Find out here!