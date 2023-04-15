There are now only a few hours left for the fifth episode of the evening of Friends of Maria De Filippi: the talent show is back on air on Channel 5 in the early evening of Saturday 15 April, with many new challenges and twists. If you want to find out in advance what will happen among the students of Italy’s most famous school, read here (spoiler alert).





Amici 22the previews of the fifth evening

As usual, this episode of Amici 22 is divided into three heats, during which two teams face off to decree who will be the competitor to be sent to the final ballot, and therefore at risk of elimination. We start with the first runin which the Zerbi-Celentano and Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo teams collide: a heated challenge, which sees the first team triumph, with Angelina e Click on the ballot. Just the latter loses the challenge and goes to the final battle.

In the second run, a new challenge between the same teams, but won this time by Emanuel Lo and Lorella Cuccarini. The Judges – Michael Good, Cristiano Malgioglio e Joseph Giufrè – decide that I am the one to go to the ballot Aaron e Ramonand it is the dancer who ends up at risk of elimination.

The third some finally sees the Arisa-Todaro team enter the race, facing the winners of the previous round. The “CuccaLo” obtain a new victory, with two other students who end up in the ballot: this time it is about Wax e Federicawith the latter facing elimination.





Amici 22the eliminated of the fifth episode

Once again, therefore, a decidedly complicated final ballot is expected, with some of the most loved talents of this edition of Amici. A be saved firstat the behest of the judges, is Clickwhich convinces everyone with its version of Hold back the river by James Bay. So, the next eliminated is definitely one in between Ramon e Federica. The two collided, respectively, with a choreography on the notes of paquita and with the interpretation of Always by Gabriella Ferri.

The guests: Amici meet Sea Out

For the fifth episode of the evening, Amici meet Sea Out: after landfall a You’ve Got Mail of some of the actors in the cast, the series of records by Rai returns to Canale 5 thanks to Clarawho plays in the series Crazy Jguest of Maria De Filippi to collect the Gold Record per Origami all’alba. Among the guests of the evening also the comedian and impersonator Francesco Cicchellawho enters the studio singing I do not care Of Achilles Lauro.

When and where to see Amici 22





Like every week, once again the evening of Friends of Maria De Filippi airs on prime time Channel 5. The fifth round is scheduled for Saturday April 15thstarting from 21.30 circa. All episodes of the talent show are also available on the platform Mediaset Infinityboth live streaming and on demand. Also, don’t miss thedaily appointment with the school of Amicievery day at 4pm on Canale 5.