Covid “continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern (Pheic)”. Thus the director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the weekly pandemic report, agrees with the opinion of the WHO Emergency Committee which remains cautious on the current phase of the pandemic. According to the experts “the Covid-19 pandemic is probably in a transition phase” and they suggest “be careful in this transition” and “to mitigate the potential negative consequences”.