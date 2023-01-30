Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 29, title: Celebrating the Chinese New Year and welcoming a “good start” – 2023 Spring Festival Cultural Market Inventory

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The movie theaters are very popular, the scenic spots are crowded with people, and the “Spring Festival Gala” and “Village Evening” are brilliant; people celebrate the New Year in museums, seek their roots in their hometowns and taste nostalgia, and pursue “poetry and distance” in the fragrance of books and travel… The Spring Festival that just passed During the holidays, consumption picked up, the market recovered, and confidence was boosted. The cultural market across the country welcomed a “good start”.

The law returns to spring, and Vientiane begins to be renewed. Looking at the land of Yanzhou, there is a new cultural atmosphere everywhere.

Chinese New Year is booming

At the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit, the Chinese film market has returned to a hot scene, and the “good start” won the “full house”.

On the sixth day of the Lunar New Year, the temperature in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia was below minus 10 degrees Celsius, but the Kai Nuo Star Studios Victoria International Plaza store was still full of people and bustling.

“In previous years, movie audiences for the Spring Festival stalls were mainly concentrated on the first and second day of the Lunar New Year, but this year’s Spring Festival has a high attendance rate, and everyone’s enthusiasm for watching movies has been fully stimulated.” He Feiyu, the store manager, said.

Citizens wait to enter a movie theater in Shenyang (photographed on January 24).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Qing

According to statistics from the National Film Administration, the box office of Chinese films during the Spring Festival this year reached 6.758 billion yuan, ranking second in the box office of the Spring Festival in film history.

From “The Wandering Earth 2”, which reproduces the unique charm of domestic sci-fi movies, to “Manjianghong”, which tells the story of small people eradicating evil and loyalty; “Bear Core””… The strong recovery of the film market cannot be separated from the supply of high-quality content.

“The Spring Festival films are in full bloom, supporting the high box office that has been rising all the way. We expect this good start to lead to an accelerated recovery of the film market throughout the year, and drive the industry to better restore confidence and prosperity.” said Chen Jin, a data analyst for Beacon Professional Edition.

This year’s Spring Festival Gala, after the amazing debut of the dance show “Dingbu Bridge”, the Dingbu Bridge in Shishui, Taishun County, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province quickly “went out of the circle”, attracting tourists from all over the world, and driving the surrounding covered bridges to become Internet celebrity check-in points.

“In the past few days during the Spring Festival, there are many tourists on the Dingbu Bridge, and the number of tourists in Taishun County has increased by 50% year-on-year, exceeding 280,000 people.” Said Shen Haiqing, director of Taishun County Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports Bureau.

The fiery scene of the Spring Festival reflects the booming supply and demand of the consumer market during the Spring Festival holiday.

Shuixigou Town, the “Ice and Snow Town” in Urumqi, gathers snow lovers from all over the world; Harbin Ice and Snow World is full of brilliance, 150,000 cubic meters of ice and snow have built hundreds of ice and snow landscapes, welcoming more than 10,000 people a day to enter the park; the Holy Land of Revolution Xibaipo created a red tourist route with Taihang style to help the revitalization of the countryside; Shanghai’s First Memorial Hall of the Communist Party of China and the Fourth Memorial Hall of the Communist Party of China held flag-raising ceremonies, attracting many young tourists during the Spring Festival…

The intertwined colors of “Chinese Red” and “Ice Snow White” freeze the unique memory of the Spring Festival.

Tourists play in the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park (taken on January 25, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Jianwei

According to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, during the Spring Festival holiday this year, 308 million domestic tourists traveled nationwide, a year-on-year increase of 23.1%; domestic tourism revenue was 375.843 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 30%.

“The Spring Festival tourism market is opening up, and the tourism economy has grown steadily throughout the year.” Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, believes that the concentrated release of travel demand for visiting relatives and friends, traveling for the New Year, folk experience, cold shelter, ice and snow, etc., which has a backlog of epidemics, has laid a solid foundation for the whole country. In 2019, the market foundation for the tourism economy to “open high, grow steadily, and continue to pick up”.

Chinese taste is full of Chinese feelings

Dragon dance, lion dance, gongs and drums are noisy, porcelain rhyme is beautiful and moving, tea-picking opera, river lantern and other intangible cultural heritage performances are fascinating… In the Yuanchengji historical and cultural district of Nanchang, Jiangxi, tourists put on cheongsam, long gowns, and Hanfu for a rich immersive experience Colorful Chinese New Year activities.

The prosperous Chinese New Year is full of cultural charm that has been passed down for thousands of years.

Tourists visit the “Shuishangnian Market” in Wuzhen Scenic Area, Tongxiang City, Zhejiang Province (photo taken on January 25).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

Chongqing Tongliang Dragon Dance dances as scheduled in the New Year. This mighty and festive national intangible cultural heritage project is gradually becoming a nationally renowned cultural industry.

“The phone calls are off the hook, and the dragon dance performance is scheduled until at least the Lantern Festival.” During this time, Li Jie, the general manager of Chongqing Zhenglong Culture Communication Co., Ltd., was very busy. “We sent 9 performance teams with more than 200 people. The actors went to Ganzhou, Changzhou, Beijing and other places to bring a prosperous new year to audiences across the country.”

Appreciating lanterns, going to temple fairs, holding community fires, singing big plays… Statistics show that during the Spring Festival, a total of about 110,000 mass cultural activities were held across the country, with about 473 million participants; , The festival adds a sense of ritual.

Traditional New Year customs show the charm of Chinese culture and radiate new vitality.

In Tianjin Ancient Culture Street, red lanterns are hung high, embellishing a strong New Year flavor. Walking into the Yangliuqing Painting Society Ancient Culture Street store, you can see all kinds of New Year pictures.

“The flow of customers has picked up significantly. This piece of ‘Jade Rabbit Brilliance’ is the best seller. It sold 500 copies within a few days after it was put on the shelves, and it is now out of stock.” Wen Yue, the person in charge of the store, introduced that through the “New Year Paintings +” method, Combining the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage skills with the promotion of traditional Chinese virtues, Yangliuqing woodblock New Year paintings “live” and “fire”. “In the past few days, many parents have specially brought their children to choose New Year pictures, so that they can experience the taste of the New Year, the taste of China, and understand traditional culture.”

“With the development of the times, the younger generation has more festival cultural choices, and the return of traditional annual customs implies people’s spiritual yearning and cultural confidence in traditional Chinese festivals.” said Li Xiangzhen, an associate professor at the School of Sociology, Wuhan University.

Feel the cultural pulse that has lasted for thousands of years, and inspire the spiritual power of self-confidence and self-improvement.

On the last day of the Spring Festival holiday, the “model of Chinese folk dance drama” “Flower Rain on the Silk Road” presented the last performance of the season at the National Center for the Performing Arts. The classic Dunhuang dance and the unique Chinese story made the audience mesmerized and applauded.

“Behind its popularity is everyone’s love for Dunhuang culture and their pride in the great beauty of China!” said dancer Zhang Bo.

One stage is condensed with thousands of wonderful things.

The Chinese spirit, Chinese style, Chinese style, and surging cultural confidence will leave a long aftertaste for the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit.

New atmosphere breeds new hope

At the entrance of the Shanghai Museum, people lined up a long winding queue without fear of the temperature dropping sharply below zero. Checking in for high-quality cultural and art exhibitions has become a New Year custom for Shanghai citizens.

Parents take their children to experience the oracle bone inscriptions reading interactive installation at the Shaanxi Archaeological Museum (photographed on January 25).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

“Tourists have increased by 98.6% year-on-year, exceeding the level of the same period before the epidemic.” Chu Xiaobo, curator of the Shanghai Museum, said that careful planning, wonderful creativity, and sufficient supply make “seeing the big exhibition and celebrating the new year” complement each other.

Stimulate cultural vitality and empower urban development. During the Spring Festival holiday this year, Shanghai received 10.0229 million tourists and realized tourism revenue of 16.64 billion yuan. Shanghai’s cultural and tourism industry ushered in a comprehensive recovery and accelerated recovery.

In Beijing, the capital, spending New Year in the Forbidden City has become the first choice for many tourists.

The Palace Museum, which has been established for nearly a hundred years, has recently delivered another good news-the construction of the North Campus of the Palace Museum, which has been in preparation for nearly ten years, has broken ground.

Du Haijiang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of the Palace Museum, introduced that the construction of the North Campus of the Palace Museum is being stepped up, and it will take three years to fully complete it in 2025, the 100th anniversary of the Palace Museum’s founding. “Here will become a cultural relic display and restoration center, and an international cultural relic restoration platform and intangible cultural heritage studio will be set up to better inherit and carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture and meet the growing spiritual and cultural needs of the people.”

The fragrance of books is full of China, and the taste of the new year adds to the cultural flavor.

Adjacent to the famous historical and cultural block in Fuzhou City – Antai Book City, the three lanes and seven alleys are decorated with lanterns and festoons, and the atmosphere is warm. As soon as the young readers entered the bookstore, they happily ran to the 5G new reading experience area in the book city, and wandered in the sea of ​​books accompanied by robots.

Celebrating the Spring Festival, bookstores around the world have a new look, and reading activities continue to be exciting – more than 160 physical bookstores in Beijing have opened their doors, and more than 200 various promotional activities for reading culture and benefiting the people have been carried out; in Yanzhao Dadi, various Xinhua bookstores are actively recommending good books to readers Books, advocating healthy and cultural Chinese New Year; the whole province of Hunan launched the “Xiangshu Shuxiang-Reading Good Books for the New Year” activity, launching book purchase discounts and interesting activities; Guangdong prepared books for the New Year, held special book fairs, book fairs, etc., very It has greatly enriched the holiday cultural life of readers…

Ai Limin, chairman of the China Book Publishing Industry Association, said that with the deepening of national reading activities and the promotion of further transformation and upgrading of physical bookstores, it is believed that the Chinese book industry will create a new situation of prosperity and development in 2023.

Stay at home during the holidays, and you can also enjoy a cultural feast. People enjoy the famous dramas of famous artists on the “cloud stage” through the video account “Yunyou” museum… The square-inch screen is infinitely exciting, and the new technology provides a broader stage.

During the Spring Festival, the “2023 China Network Audiovisual Annual Ceremony” directed by the State Administration of Radio and Television was broadcast online. The song and dance show “These Decades: Happiness in China” spans time and space and tells stories of happiness; the sitcom “Youth breaking latest news” pays tribute to heroes and inspires contemporary youth to strive for self-improvement…Combining advanced technologies such as XR and AR, it shows the style of the times from the perspective of youth, and the show is well received Young audiences love it.

“The online audio-visual industry is full of vigor, and youthful music can always stir the echoes of the times.” Hu Xiang, an assistant researcher at the Audio-Visual Content Institute of the Development Research Center of the State Administration of Radio and Television, said that singing the main theme of the era of “Forging a New Journey” in cyberspace highlights the new era. The positive and uplifting spirit of the young people of the era.

The auspicious rabbit is auspicious and leaps forward.

The New Year cultural market has a “good start”, conveying warmth and confidence, and placing good hopes for the new year.

Editor: Wu Fangzhou