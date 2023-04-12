Home News A 10-member committee was established to increase the powers of the Election Commission
A 10-member committee was established to increase the powers of the Election Commission

The president cannot be consulted for provincial elections. File photo

Wednesday April 12, 2023, 9:46 PM

Islamabad (Amat News) On the request of the Chief Election Commissioner, a 10-member parliamentary committee has been established to further increase the powers of the Election Commission. The committee will submit its report in both houses in ten days.
According to the notification, Senator Ali Zafar, Kamran Murtaza, Taj Haider and Senator Dilawar Khan, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani, Minister for Law and Justice and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs will be part of the committee.
The Parliamentary Committee will review the proposed amendments to the Elections Act, 2017. The committee will frame its TORs in its first meeting on April 14, and submit a report within 10 days. A committee with a special rank for administrative affairs will decide on its own the matters related to the provision of TADA and other facilities to the members.
In the letter written by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, it has been suggested that amendments should be made in section 57 one and 58 of the Election Act that the date of general elections will be announced by the Election Commission.
According to the letter, the Election Commission will be able to change the election program after the notification of the elections, the commission will also be able to issue a new election program with the new polling date.

