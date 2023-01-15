The Government of the United States made a donation consisting of 100 pieces of equipment for the Cuban Fire Department, so that they can carry out their work with greater safety.

The donation was confirmed by the Island’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, who thanked the North American country for the gesture, which, on more than one occasion, has been blamed for the island’s deficiencies in the past.

The official also thanked the support provided by the United States during the tragedy that occurred in the province of Matanzas in 2022.

“We appreciate the delivery today by the Embassy of the United States, at the National Fire School, of 100 modules donated by its Government to the Cuban Fire Department, offered on the occasion of the fire that occurred at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, on August 5, 2022 ”, reads on social networks.

We appreciate the delivery today by the US Embassy, ​​at the National Fire School, of 100 modules donated by its government to the Cuban Fire Department, offered on the occasion of the fire that occurred at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, on August 2022. — Carlos F. de Cossio (@CarlosFdeCossio) January 13, 2023

This donation comes after the designated president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, indicated in December that he was in talks related to said shipment, all while thanking the advice given by the Biden government during the fire at the Supertanker base.

The shipment is part of the humanitarian aid that the US promised after the fire, which took several days to be controlled, and is part of an initiative organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). .

The curious thing about this donation, which was appreciated by the regime, is that it was organized by an institution that is constantly accused of orchestrating the protests that take place on the Island, as well as almost everything else that comes out in the country.

“They also offered us material aid valued at two million dollars due to the hurricane in Pinar del Río last September, just as in the case of Matanzas help was offered without conditions, for which we also thanked and accepted it,” said the Cuban president in December.

During the last month of 2022, Díaz-Canel reported that the donations made by the United States to the Island amount to about 2.5 million dollars, however, the official data does not specify what these donations consist of, or what they were used for.

In the same way, these donations made by the US make many question the veracity of the alleged intensification of the “blockade” that the Castro authorities point out so much, since it seems that this only comes into play when the Cuban government needs an excuse to justify the shortage that there are on the island