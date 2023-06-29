Who has the largest brain between men and women? For sure the female one is faster

Who has the largest brain between men and women? A question that many have asked. Well, a study has no doubts: the female one is faster. Here are the differences between the two.

The researchers studied the male and female brains. In the course of the analyzes it turned out that both are opposites from each other. In practice, their functionality is different. Let’s take a closer look at the main features.

The brain differences between a man and a woman – TheWiseMagazine.it

Scientists from Erasmus University Rotterdam conducted a study of 900 people to analyze the brain. The goal was to establish the differences that exist between men and women. A certainly interesting research, which has shown interesting peculiarities of one and the other.

Furthermore, over the years there have been many other researches that have confirmed what has been revealed. The main feature is that although the human brain is biggerthat of women is used more efficiently, as stated in the Daily Mail. Let’s see in detail.

Male and female brains, the differences: research

Men’s brains are larger than women’s. But when it comes to brains, the definition of “bigger” doesn’t mean more efficient. Research has revealed that the differences between the two brains span a broad spectrum, from reflex actions to more complex behaviors.

The study of the brain between a man and a woman – TheWiseMagazine.it

I female brains are more fast, because their brain cells are better connected than that of males, as pointed out by the University of California. It has been revealed that women have better memories, their neurons are better connected, they see colors in more detail, perceive flavors with greater definition and mature faster.

Despite the small size of their brains, therefore, women perform better on memory tests. In particular, humans have a 14% larger brain. For this very reason, most of the time the average score on IQ tests is 3.75 points higher than women. They are right there donnehowever, that they have a better organized and more efficient brain.

An interesting fact also concerns the weight of the brain of both which, as you can imagine, is different. That of men weigh an average of 1350 gramsthat of women weigh an average of 1250 grams. The difference in weight is due to the fat and water that each one has.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

