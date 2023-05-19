Who produces Mahindra engines and car technology in strong growth and reliability, quality, problems

Mahindrawas founded in 1947 and introduced the SUV segment in India. Belonging to the Mahindra Group, a multinational conglomerate operating in various sectors including automotive, energy, aerospace, finance, insurance, information technology, logistics, real estate sales.

The Mahindra Group is a global giant that exploits synergies to enable the automotive division to adopt technologically innovative solutions. Focusing on the auto industry, Mahindra has acquired brands such as Ssang Yong and the Italian brand Pininfarina. This strategy is also reflected in Mahindra’s current range of economy SUVs, pickups and commercial vehicles. Let’s take a closer look:

Engines, plant engineering, Mahindra car technology: who produces it

Quality and reliability of Mahindra cars

Engines, plant engineering, Mahindra car technology: who produces it

Mahindra pioneered the SUV segment in India. Leverage synergies to adopt technologically innovative solutions in its automotive division while producing its own vehicle engines.

One of the top models is the compact but roomy crossover Mahindra Kuv100. Characterized by remarkable agility, it features a cockpit with a discreet finish and a raised gear lever. The plush suspension, 17cm ground clearance and steering invite a smooth ride. The 1.2-litre engine offers good responsiveness and the gearbox is easy to manoeuvre. There version K6+ it is equipped with all the essential accessories, with the exception of the side airbags, while the richer K8 version has a 7-inch navigator and fabric inserts on the doors.

Another notable proposition is the crossover Mahindra XUV500, which is distinguished by its bold grille, elegant alloy wheels and well-defined lines. It offers an attractive and commanding road presence, ensuring driving pleasure and vehicle control. The interior is made with quality materials, carefully designed and offers comfort with its 7 seats. The mHawk engine it delivers a power of 140 HP and a torque of 320 Nm at 2,800 rpm. With raised seats, comfortable leather seats, USB ports, rear view camera, air conditioning, folding bench and intelligent storage, the XUV500 adapts to your lifestyle thanks to comfort-oriented on-board equipment.

Quality and reliability of Mahindra cars

Mahindra is solidifying its position as an international automotive brand and beyond alternative to the main competitors present on the market. The automaker offers cars with lightweight controls, easily accessible and smooth-running gear levers, as well as logical ergonomics.

By combining these elements with adequate torque, for both petrol and diesel engines, a light and progressive accelerator pedal, and a large power assistance system for the brakes and steering wheel, the driver is on board of a’car that does not present any driving difficulties. The intuitive controls make the crossovers and small cars suitable even for first-time drivers, who will also benefit from their maneuverability and tight turning circle.

As far as safety and reliability are concerned, it is necessary to better evaluate these aspects at the time of the EuroNcap test. But as the drivers of these models point out, driving seems mainly oriented towards comfort, also thanks to the high height of the car.

We remember the Mahindra Scorpio-N, combining the traditional strengths of Mahindra SUVs with modern functional elements. One of the most significant changes concerns the behavior on the road. Thanks to the new lighter and stiffer frame, riding becomes a revelatory experience. There general stability at high speeds It’s convincing and the suspension handles rough roads very well. Body roll is controlled and the electrically assisted steering is natural and not overly heavy.