The World Health Organization (WHO) has released new guidelines on the consumption of carbohydrates and fats for a healthy diet, based on the latest scientific evidence. The guidelines aim to prevent unhealthy weight gain in both adults and children, as well as reduce the risk of diet-related non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some types of cancer.

According to the guidelines, adults should limit their fat intake to 30% of their total energy intake. It is important to choose “good” carbohydrates carefully, with the recommendation to focus on whole grains, vegetables, fruit, and legumes, while reducing the consumption of sweets, white flours, and industrial products.

In terms of fats, the guidelines state that no more than 10% of total energy intake should come from saturated fatty acids, and no more than 1% from trans fatty acids. Good fats can be found in sources such as fish, nuts, and vegetable oils like olive oil. On the other hand, fats from animal products, as well as certain vegetable oils like palm or coconut oil, should be limited due to their high saturated fat content. Trans fats, which are derived from industrial processes, should always be avoided.

It is worth noting that Italy has already taken steps to eliminate trans fats from industrial production, resulting in the country having one of the lowest levels of consumption in Europe (less than 1% of energy).

The guidelines also highlight the importance of consuming sufficient amounts of fruit, vegetables, and natural dietary fiber. Adults are recommended to consume at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables and 25 grams of fiber per day. The guidelines also provide specific recommendations for children and adolescents, with suggested quantities of fruit and vegetables based on age.

In conclusion, the WHO’s new guidelines on carbohydrate and fat consumption emphasize the importance of making informed choices for a healthy diet. By limiting fat intake, choosing “good” carbohydrates, and prioritizing fruits, vegetables, and fiber, individuals can reduce the risk of various diet-related non-communicable diseases.

