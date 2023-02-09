Listen to the audio version of the article

Doctors and nurses fleeing to private homes or abroad, white coats now impossible to find in hospitals and in the area, endless waiting lists, unacceptable inequalities in access to treatment, little prevention. What to do? Only those who have experienced the evolution of the National Health Service from the inside in a good part of its four decades can know its weaknesses and suggest which are the right treatments for its ills.

For this reason, Il Sole 24 Ore will be offering the volume “Chi ci curarà. Notes on the future of public health” by Paolo Nucci, ophthalmologist, writer and scientific popularizer. full professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Milan and Rosanna Magnano, journalist of Radio 24.

How to face the challenge of an aging population? How to train the new health professions facing the (already present) future of increasingly digital and technological healthcare? Where to find resources and how to use them? How can we avoid excellent healthcare for the privileged few and second-class care for everyone else? The future of the country depends on the answer to these questions. Its social peace and the vitality of its economy depend on it. Because only a protected and healthy population can continue to seek its happiness.