The aid machine directed towards Turkey and Syria, the territories affected by the devastating earthquake of 6 February 2023, has also involved fashion brands.

Otb with the Unhcr sends tents and emergency kits

The OTB Foundation supports UNHCR to ensure safe accommodation tents and emergency supplies kits that will respond to the most urgent needs of surviving families: relief and shelter. The death toll – which at the time of writing this article is over 19,000 people – is getting worse by the hour and rescuers are engaged in a race against time to save survivors still trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

«Our Foundation has demonstrated several times how in emergency situations the immediacy and circumscription of the intervention are fundamental to help concretely by responding to primary needs – said Arianna Alessi – vice president of the Otb Foundation -. Earthquakes have seen us active several times, both in Italy (in 2012 in Emilia Romagna and in 2016 in Amatrice) and abroad (in 2008 in China in Sichuan and in 2010 in Haiti). For years we have been working with UNHCR which helps refugees, a population already tried by situations of flight and war, by carrying out targeted projects in Niger, Mozambique, Afghanistan and Ukraine”.

Inditex donates 3 million euros and 500 thousand outerwear

The Inditex group (Zara, Pull&Bear, Breshka, Stradivarius) has announced a donation of 3 million euros to the Red Cross to support the populations affected by the disaster in Turkey and Syria. moreover, Doctors Without Borders, an association that the Galician fast fashion giant finances on an ongoing basis, is already active to provide for medical emergencies on site. Last but not least, the group’s suppliers located in Turkey have pledged to supply 500,000 outerwear to the Red Cross and AFAD. The garments will be distributed to displaced populations.

Kering, donation to the International Red Cross

Even the French luxury group Kering has announced a donation to the International Committee of the Red Cross as an “immediate contribution to support the work of rescuers who respond to the immediate needs of people following the earthquake”, reads a note.