Why a little alcohol can protect the heart

One, maximum two small glasses a day: Moderate alcohol consumption can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. A new study offers an explanation as to why. According to her, alcohol has been shown to reduce stress in the brain – although this is not an invitation to drink.

“We don’t recommend alcohol consumption to reduce the risk of heart disease – because alcohol has other negative health effects, for example, even small amounts increase the risk of cancer,” said Ahmed Tawakol, US cardiologist and lead author of the study just appeared in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Instead of alcohol, you should therefore choose relaxing alternatives – for example sporting activities or meditation. Reducing stress has a positive effect on the heart.

