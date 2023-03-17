The Ministry of Health has launched the alert on the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some meat products. Find out what meat you shouldn’t eat and what the symptoms of listeriosis are.

Several batches of pre-cooked chicken and horse meatcon Giovanni Coppiello brandbased in Vigonzain the province of Padovawere recalled as a precaution for microbiological riskdue to contamination of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was posted on Ministry of Health website and emphasizes not to consume the product but to bring it back to the point of purchase.

Alarm for listeria risk from the Ministry of Health.

The lots affected by the recall, all produced in the factory with the IT 1323 L CE mark, are:

Gold Quality Horse Sfilacci, in packs of 100 grams, expiring from 02/06/2023 to 10/07/2023;

Sfilacci of horse, in packs of 100 grams, expiring from 02/06/2023 to 10/07/2023; Sfilacci with Casa Ali horse meat, in 80 gram packs, expiring from 02/06/2023 to 10/07/2023;

Chicken Julienne in 100 gram packs, expiring from 03/20/2023 to 04/29/2023; Chicken strips, in 100 gram packs, expiring from 03/20/2023 to 04/29/2023.

What is Listeriosis?

The Listeriosisexplains the Ministry, can take various clinical forms, from gastroenteritis which occurs within a few hours of ingestion can lead to the onset of meningitis, encephalitis e severe septicemia in the most severe forms.

In recent months, several products had been recalled due to the risk of contamination from Listeria such as chicken sausage, salmon sandwiches e chocolate pancakes, baked ham, sweet gorgonzola.

What are the symptoms?

Listeriosis is an infection caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes that can affect people who consume contaminated food. Symptoms of listeriosis can vary depending on the severity of the infection and the health of the affected person. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Heachache

Nausea and vomit

Diarrhea

Muscle aches

General malaise

In some cases, listeriosis can cause more serious symptoms such as meningitis, encephalitis and sepsis. These symptoms can include:

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Neck stiffness

High fever

It is important to note that symptoms of listeriosis can occur up to several weeks after ingestion of contaminated food. If you suspect that you have listeriosis, it is important to contact your doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

