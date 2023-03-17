[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, March 16, 2023]On March 15, local time, the second round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16 knockout round, the “Galaxy” Royal Madrid (Real Madrid) beat the “Red Army” Liverpool 1-0 at home , Benzema scored the only goal, thus advancing to the top 8 with a total score of 6 to 2 in the two rounds.

In the 7th minute of the first half, the midfielder of the Royal Madrid team made a mistake. Liverpool striker Salah (Salah) got the ball and passed it straight. Núñez (Núñez) shot from the right side of the penalty area and was blocked by the goalkeeper with his legs.

In the 14th minute, the Royal Madrid team made a cross from the right. Defender Antonio Rüdiger headed back to the goal. Teammate Vinícius Júnior’s shot from close at hand was blocked by the goalkeeper with his shoulder.

In the 20th minute, Royal Madrid midfielder Camavinga fired a shot 25 meters away from the goal. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker hit the lintel and popped out, almost rewriting the score.

In the 22nd minute, the Royal Madrid team made an oblique pass from the left to the penalty area and was cleared by the opponent’s player. The midfielder Modrić made an angry shot from the center outside the penalty area, slightly above the crossbar.

In the 33rd minute, Liverpool striker Nunez shot from the left side of the opponent’s penalty area to the far corner, and the goalkeeper held him out of the baseline with his fingertips.

In the 36th minute, the Liverpool team had no chance to shoot in the middle of the penalty area and distributed the ball to the right. Forward Gakpo volleyed vigorously and was blocked by the goalkeeper.

At the end of the first half, neither side made any achievements. In the second half, they changed sides and fought again.

In the 53rd minute, Liverpool’s backcourt pass was interrupted, Royal Madrid striker Benzema sent a through pass, teammate Valverde formed a single goal, goalkeeper Alisson Becker was brave and blocked the opponent’s goal with his foot shoot.

In the 63rd minute, the Royal Madrid team made a pass from the left, and Valverde’s header from the center was over the crossbar.

In the 69th minute, Royal Madrid striker Vinicius dribbled the ball horizontally along the penalty area from the left and passed it to Benzema who was in the space on the right. The latter’s shot from 14 yards flew away.

In the 78th minute, Royal Madrid striker Vinicius shot from the left side of the penalty area and kicked empty, but after falling to the ground, he crossed the ball. Benzema easily pushed the empty goal to help the team lead 1-0.

In the 92nd minute, the three substitute players of the Royal Madrid team played an exquisite cooperation. Ceballos (Ceballos) went straight through the center, Vázquez (Lucas Vázquez) quickly advanced from the right, and an inverted triangle pass back from the bottom line. Rodri Rodrygo’s shot from 12 yards bounced off the opponent’s defender’s leg. Although it touched the arm, the referee still refused to award a penalty after watching VAR.

At the end of the game, Royal Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 at home and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a total score of 6-2. Benzema, who scored the winning goal, was named the best player of the match.

Royal Madrid (4-3-3): 1- Courtois/6-Nacho, 22-Rudiger, 3-Militang, 2-Carvajal (86’↑17-Vazquez)/ 10-Modric (82’↑19-Ceballos), 12-Camavenga, 8-Cross (84’↑18-Chuameni)/20-Vinisius (84’↑11 -Asensio), 9-Benzema (82’↑21-Rodrigo), 15-Valverde

Liverpool (4-3-3): 1- Alisson/26-Robertson (91’↑21-Zimikas), 4-Van Dijk, 5-Kornat, 66-Arnold/7-Milner (73 ‘↑15-Chamberlain), 3-Fabinho, 20-Jota (57’↑19-Harvey Elliott)/18-Gakpo (91’↑28-Carvalho), 27 -Nunez (57’↑9-Firmino), 11-Salah

In this campaign, the Liverpool team failed to break through the opponent’s goal in the first half, and they are already doomed to miss the top 8 of the Champions League. This season, they can only focus on the Premier League and fight for the Champions League seats (top four) next season.

