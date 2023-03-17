Home Business Africa: Afsia report, renewable energy projects are underway in almost all the countries of the continent
Africa: Afsia report, renewable energy projects are underway in almost all the countries of the continent

Not only do more people across the continent now have access to clean, reliable energy, but the solar industry as a whole is also gaining a larger territory in which to expand its presence, develop projects and partnerships, and grow its corporate presence. This is the conclusion of the Afsia Annual Outlook report 2023, which highlights a very positive trend for the sector, which will inevitably lead to economies of scale through grid effects, as well as allowing local companies and technicians to further specialize in solar.

In addition to South Africa, Morocco and Egypt, the document signals a growing adoption of solar energy in Africa, which in 2022, considering plants for large networks, C&I, mini-grids and Shs (therefore not accounted for for residential plants), counts 30 countries which installed more than 1 MW, 16 countries more than 10 MW and two countries more than 100 MW.

With 284 MW – continues the Outlook – Angola was the country where most of the photovoltaics were installed last year, ahead of South Africa (111.8 MW), Egypt (80 MW), Ghana (71 .3 MW) and Mozambique (41.9 MW).

Furthermore, the authors of the report note that taking into consideration the projects that have been announced in the last 12 months, 49 African countries are working on at least 1 MW of solar and 29 on more than 100 MW.

Afsia is a reference association for solar professionals in Africa. The association is based in Kigali, Rwanda, and its regional coverage extends from Egypt to South Africa, via Cape Verde and Madagascar. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus on the energy potential of the continent: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/energia-la-via-africana

