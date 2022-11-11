The so to speak generic reinforcement of the immune function is certainly a very useful goal to be pursued for the maintenance or recovery of a good state of health and for a good defense in general from infections. There is absolutely convincing scientific evidence that a healthy diet, regular physical activity and lifestyles without excesses are beneficial to the immune system. For example, essential nutrients including vitamins, zinc, selenium and fatty acids are very important in responding to infections. Directly linked to a healthy diet is the maintenance of a physiological microbiota that plays a large part in the general balance of the organism. Regular physical activity is also found to be beneficial to the immune system through a number of distinct mechanisms that have been extensively studied.

As for immunity against a specific pathogen, for example SARS-CoV-2, there is no doubt that it can be aroused exclusively by natural infection or vaccination. Experience with COVID-19 has shown us, without fear of denial, that mass vaccination has saved millions of lives, and not just among the most fragile people. The fact that it is a totally new pathogen for the human species and very prone to mutations has forced scientists to continuously add and adjust both for vaccine-type preventive strategies and for specific treatments. For example, the need for frequent vaccination has emerged ‘in progress’, studying the levels of immune response and continuously recording the spread of viral mutations. On the other hand, the power of biotechnologies and the practically real-time circulation of scientific data make it possible to offer populations and individual patients drugs and vaccines with a high degree of efficacy and above all safety.

* Director of the Infectious Emergencies and COVID-19 UOC, Department of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Sciences, Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS

