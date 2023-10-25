Venetian Healthcare Managers Evaluated: Patrizia Benini Tops, Roberto Toniolo at the Bottom

Headline: Venetian Healthcare Managers Evaluated and Promoted, but Votes Vary

Subtitle: Report Cards for 2022 Highlight Differences in Evaluations and Rankings

Venice recently announced the promotion of general directors in the healthcare sector, but the votes received varied among the recipients. The resolution, approved by the Region on October 17th, showcases the report cards of Venetian healthcare managers for 2022. While the overall judgments were more limited compared to the previous year, the evaluations still produced a ranking. Patrizia Benini of Iov emerged at the top, while Roberto Toniolo of Azienda Zero found himself at the bottom. Notably, both entities were not evaluated by the territories.

The evaluation process takes into account partial scores, with three “examiners” determining the total vote for the nine Local Health Authorities. The Regional Council weighs 60 points, the Health Council Commission contributes 20 points, and the Conference of Mayors has a 20-point weighting. In contrast, the two university hospital companies, the Venetian Oncology Institute, and Azienda Zero only receive evaluations from the “judges” based in Venice’s Palazzo Balbi (with 80 points) and Ferro Fini (with 20 points).

The table published on Il Gazzettino provides a summary of the results, revealing that all general managers exceeded the 70% threshold required for an annual economic bonus. However, none of them reached a 100% score, except in some evaluations from regional councilors and mayors. The councilors meeting with Governor Luca Zaia were less generous in their assessments. If only the commission’s evaluations were considered, directors from Belluno, Rovigo, Padua, Vicenza, Iov, and Azienda Zero would have achieved the maximum score. Similarly, local administrators would have praised the managers of Treviso, Venice, San Donà di Piave, and Padua.

However, these evaluations had to be reconciled with those of the regional executive. Consequently, the performance ratings for health leaders in Bassano del Grappa, Vicenza, and Verona could not surpass 84%. Ultimately, the overall results show three names at the top with a 93% score. Patrizia Benini of Iov stands out with a vote of 92.75, followed closely by Patrizia Simionato of Ulss 5 Polesana with 92.53, and Mauro Filippi of Ulss 4 Eastern Veneto with 92.50.

Noteworthy scores include Ulss 1 Dolomiti, previously led by the late Maria Grazia Carraro, which achieved a score of 91.7. Similarly, Edgardo Contato of Ulss 3 Serenissima scored 91.65, Giuseppe Dal Ben of Padua Hospital scored 91.82, and Callisto Marco Bravi of Verona Hospital scored 91.96. Francesco Benazzi of Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana achieved 91%, while Paolo Fortuna of Ulss 6 Euganea scored 90.89.

Carlo Bramezza of Ulss 7 Pedemontana received a score of 88.79%, Maria Giuseppina Bonavina of Ulss 8 Berica scored 88.59%, and Pietro Girardi of Ulss 9 Scaligera achieved 88.64%. Roberto Toniolo of Azienda Zero received a score of 87.97%, rounding up to 88%.

The evaluation criteria for this year focused on a range of objectives, including improvements in waiting times, adherence to the challenges of the Pnrr, adherence to spending limits for drugs and personnel, increased vaccination coverage, access rates to emergency rooms, and the number of cesarean sections performed.

In comparison to 2021, where the rankings ranged from 87.29 to 95.10, this year’s evaluations showed less noticeable differences between the various directors. Each year presents its own unique story, with evaluations based on the ability of healthcare managers to meet a long list of objectives. These objectives include providing essential levels of care in hospitals, as well as district services and prevention activities for Local Health Authorities.

