Canon Rumored to Launch Affordable Super Telephoto Zoom Lens RF 200-800mm F6.3-9

In recent news, it has been reported that Canon is set to release the RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens. However, there is now unexpected news that Canon will also launch a lightweight super telephoto zoom lens, the RF 200-800mm F6.3-9, on November 29.

Although the lens does not belong to Canon’s renowned L lens series, it is rumored to be a high-quality civilian-level super telephoto zoom lens. Despite not having the iconic red circle, the lens is expected to have a price tag of around $2,000 or about NT$65,000. This places it in a comparable range with the RF 600mm F11 IS STM and RF 800mm F11 IS STM lenses, suggesting that they all cater to the same category and level of photography.

To put things into perspective, the RF 600mm F11 IS STM is currently priced at NT$23,600, and the RF 800mm F11 IS STM at NT$29,700. If the rumored price of the RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 proves to be accurate, it would still fall within an acceptable range. This lens offers a focal length range of 200-600mm, surpassing the reach of the RF 600mm F11 IS STM and RF 800mm F11 IS STM, making it suitable for budget-conscious photographers with ultra-telephoto needs. This lens could potentially provide a high value for its cost.

Photography enthusiasts and Canon users are eagerly anticipating Canon’s official announcement on November 29. It remains to be seen whether Canon will release both the RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 and the RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lenses. Stay tuned for further updates.

via: Canon Rumors

