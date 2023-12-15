Industrial cybersecurity, ICOS brings the Stoorm5 solution to Italy

Until recently, the cybersecurity industry did not pay enough attention to risks related to Industrial IoT, and many companies ignored or underestimated these threats. This attitude was partly due to the perception that operational technologies were not as vulnerable as traditional information systems.

However, today the belief is gaining ground that operational technologies are subject to risks as serious, if not greater, than their IT counterparts. This emerging awareness can be attributed to the growing complexity and diffusion of IoT across the industrial landscape, which has made networks more exposed to potential threats.

In this scenario, the adoption of innovative solutions is a crucial step towards creating a safer digital environment for operational infrastructures, so that we can be ready to prevent and deal with emergency situations. The collaboration signed between ICOS and Storm5.

A partnership in the name of industrial cybersecurity

The signing of the agreement with Storm5a Bolognese company active in the development of products and services for the industrial IoT, marks the entry into the portfolio of ICOSa value-added distributor of IT security infrastructure and solutions that operates throughout the country and in the DACH region, of Edge SDN: product for cybersecurity industriale which maintains the operational continuity of production systems.

In line with the recommendations of the international standard ISA/IEC 62443, Edge SDN (Software Defined Networking) improves the cyber security of OT networks and the resilience of production processes and, by applying the Zero Trust strategy to the industrial network, prevents vulnerable and compromised devices to spread threats to other connected devices.

The terms of the agreement between ICOS and Stoorm5

As a Value Added Distributor (VAD), ICOS will partner with Stoorm5 to provide and promote the Edge SDN product to the reseller community in Italy. Edge SDN offers a security solution for production networks that you integrates with switches present in industrial networks protecting them from interruptions and malfunctions. According to the Zero Trust strategy, Edge SDN software creates protection within the network that isolates and micro-segments communications avoiding the propagation of attacks.

ICOS’s contribution to the success of Edge SDN will be developed through the creation of a network of qualified partners able to effectively address issues relating to OT security with customers. To this end, resellers will be able to count on value services that have always characterized the distributor’s approach: training, technical support, commercial facilitation, contribution to the implementation of marketing activities. It is possible to contact ICOS right now to learn more about any aspect of the solution or commercial partnership.

With Stoorm5, ICOS promotes operational continuity in the OT world

Federico MariniManaging Director of ICOS, said: “Until some time ago, industrial IoT was not the subject of much attention from cyber security providers and companies on the other hand underestimated the risks. Now things are finally changing, because we are realizing that operational technologies are under threat as much as information technology, if not more so. I am pleased that an Italian hi-tech company is responding to this problem, through an innovative solution that offers customers the necessary protection and our partners interesting opportunities in a vast potential market.”

Aldo CampiCEO and Founder of Stoorm5 said: “From the first contacts, ICOS recognized the value and originality of our product in the field of cyber security for industrial environments and I am sure that this value will be able to transmit it to the network of ICOS partners. Edge SDN represents a qualitative leap for operational continuity in the OT world, often overlooked by companies or addressed with tools not suited to its specificities.”

