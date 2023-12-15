Home » “I am open to listening to possibilities”
Santa Fe striker Pablo Vegetti is on vacation these days after having managed to save himself from relegation with an important Brazilian club like Vasco da Gama.

The former Belgrano managed to adapt quickly in this second half of the year in the team led by Ramón Díaz from Rioja.

He was always a starter and scored important goals, earning the affection of the people.

Vegetti gave an interview to DirecTV Sports where he reviewed what he had achieved and also talked about what is coming.

“It is one of the best years I have closed at a sporting level. When I arrived at the club it was a utopia to save ourselves from relegation,” Pablo said.

And he added: “Having achieved salvation with Vasco is like having become champion.”

Then, when referring to his future, he did not rule out changing teams again although he clarified that his idea is to continue playing abroad.

“I am open to listening to different possibilities. Vasco is the owner of my pass and the idea is to continue abroad”, completed the “9”.

Vegetti scored 10 goals in 21 games and earned the recognition of the people of Vasco da Gama, where he has a contract to continue until June 2025.

