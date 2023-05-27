The Health Tour arrives in Veneto, in Bassano del Grappa – Medicine

The Tour della Salute stops in Veneto, in Bassano del Grappa, the itinerant event now in its fifth edition which this year will cover the entire peninsula for the first time: 20 Italian squares, one for each Region, in which the possibility of undergoing free medical consultations. The stage will be held on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May, in Viale delle Fosse, from 10 to 13 and from 15 to 19. The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, has the objective to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle.

Over the next weekend, the center of Bassano del Grappa will be transformed into a sports and health village, where, in addition to health checks, martial arts, hip hop, modern, Caribbean and oriental dance will take place. In the Screen Station, equipped with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological, by experts from the main scientific societies. In particular, advice will be offered on the prevention and management of pathologies, but also on proper nutrition and physical activity. In previous editions of the Tour this has allowed us to detect several cases of unsuspecting people, struggling with health problems, which have averted potentially serious consequences.

Then there is the Sportello d’Ascolto, which aims to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case it will be possible to obtain a free consultation from specialists belonging to the Italian Federation Psychologists. Among this year’s novelties, a desk in which veterinarians will operate and will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning one’s pets. The Palco-ledwall, which will flank the Screen Station, is instead intended to host motor, sports and social activities.

There will also be training sessions on airway clearing maneuvers and cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques. “This fifth edition of the Tour – notes Luca Stevanato, president of Asc – is generating contagious enthusiasm”.