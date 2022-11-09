As if hot flashes and mood swings were not enough, with menopause (in addition to weight) cholesterol also increases on average by 10-15%, often exceeding the levels considered “normal”. A change that should be kept in mind because it is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Why does this happen? The matter is hormonal

A recent study on European Journal of Preventive Cardiology in fact, he confirmed that menopause with its hormonal variations, not the natural aging process, is responsible for the increase in cholesterol levels.