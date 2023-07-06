Broken capillaries: when a blood-red eye becomes dangerous

A blood-red under eye looks dramatic at first glance. But is it really? An ophthalmologist and an ophthalmologist clarify.

The good news first: “If it happens spontaneously and without an obvious reason, the redness is often harmless and disappears by itself after a while,” says Philipp Steven from the Center for Ophthalmology at the University Hospital in Cologne.

Even when you sneeze or lift, veins can burst

Because the eyeball is interspersed with the finest blood vessels. A burst capillary can happen quickly. “Even a severe coughing fit or heavy sneezing can be a trigger due to the pressure,” explains the Berlin specialist in ophthalmology, Andrea Lietz-Partzsch.

Factors such as lifting heavy loads or straining when having a bowel movement can also sometimes cause a vein to burst in the eye. As a result, blood leaks out, which is distributed either in parts or all over the eyeball. “Just rubbing the eye can also cause bleeding in the eye,” says Philipp Steven.

If an eye is blood red several times in a short period of time, those affected should have this clarified in the ophthalmologist’s office.

In case of visual disturbances or injuries to the doctor

In some cases, it is best to see a doctor as soon as possible. For example, if the burst capillary is accompanied by visual disturbances or if the eyes burn. And of course, if there is an injury behind the blood-red eye – for example because a ball hit the eye or you got a thorn in the eye while gardening.

If those affected do not feel any symptoms, they can usually wait and see whether the bleeding stops and the eyeball turns white again. But if the redness lasts longer than two days, you should get to the bottom of the cause and make an appointment in the ophthalmologist’s office.

Red eye can also be a symptom of serious medical conditions

It also makes sense to have an examination by an internist. “Because a red eye can also be a symptom of serious illnesses,” says Andrea Lietz-Partzsch.

For example, a repeatedly ruptured vein can indicate high blood pressure. If left untreated, it can lead to a stroke in the worst case.

Sometimes the cause is blood coagulation disorders, which should also be treated. Even those who take certain medications regularly must expect bruising to occur more frequently, “not only in the eyes but also in other parts of the body,” explains Philipp Steven.

It could also be due to age

And: “It is also conceivable that the eyes are simply too dry as part of the aging process,” says Andrea Lietz-Partzsch. Due to the dryness, the eyes are often so sensitive that even the slightest rubbing can cause redness. The doctor can recommend a suitable ointment to relieve the symptoms.

Important to know: According to Steven, bleeding, i.e. bruising, in the eye is “almost always one-sided”. However, redness can also occur that affects both eyes. This is often due to an allergy or an infection with viruses or bacteria. Conjunctivitis or corneal inflammation is also often shown by reddish eyes.

With a red eye, as little effort as possible

In the case of a blood-red eye, one should avoid hard physical work, intensive sports or heavy lifting as much as possible so that the bruising in the eye recedes. Steven warns: “Otherwise there is a risk that a vein will burst again and the reddening of the eye will continue.”

