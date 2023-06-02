Home » “Breast cancer therapy one step further”
(beraking latest news) – “The Natalee study involved over 5,000 patients with early stage breast cancer, therefore operable and often operated on. Patients were given ribociclib along with hormone therapy for 3 years. In fact, to reduce the risk of recurrence, the patients were subjected to standard treatments – chemotherapy and hormone therapy – to which the CDK4/6 inhibitor was added as an experimental drug. The study results show that adding ribociclib to standard hormone therapy for a period of 36 months reduces the risk of developing metastases by 25% for a very large patient population over time. Undoubtedly it is a further important step forward towards the goal of definitive healing”. This was stated by Michelino De Laurentiis, director of the Breast and Thoraco-pulmonary Oncology Department, Istituto Nazionale Tumori Irccs Fondazione ‘G. Pascale’ of Naples, on the sidelines of the presentation by Novartis of the positive data of the primary endpoint of the phase III registration study Natalee which was held today at the annual congress of Asco (American Society of Medical Oncology). —[email protected] latest news.com (Web Info)

