New Study Highlights the Benefits of a Macro-Mediterranean Diet

A recent study published in the scientific medical literature has shed light on the advantages of following a macro-Mediterranean diet. The term macro-Mediterranean has been coined to reflect a diet that combines the protective elements of both the traditional Mediterranean diet and the food traditions of oriental populations.

For several years, it has been recognized that regions such as Southern Italy, Greece, and Japan have the lowest rate of cardiovascular mortality in the world. It was believed that this low mortality rate could be attributed to their diets, and subsequent epidemiological studies have confirmed this hypothesis.

So, what are these protective substances that make up the macro-Mediterranean diet? In the Mediterranean region, the diet includes antioxidant and anti-inflammatory polyphenols found in olive oil, oleic acid which reduces cholesterol and blood pressure, the alkylresorcinol found in wheat and barley, and various other nutrients from cruciferous vegetables, garlic, onions, capers, strawberries, and parsley.

On the other hand, the oriental populations add their own unique ingredients to the mix. The diet in the East includes soy isoflavones, which have a weak estrogenic action that protects against breast cancer, epigallocatechin found in green tea, algae rich in omega-3 polyunsaturated fats, brown rice with its powerful anti-inflammatory properties, and umeboshi, a type of preserved plum known for its various health benefits.

La Grande Via, a well-known advocate for natural and balanced diets, has embraced the concept of the macro-Mediterranean diet. They aim to promote a cuisine that respects Mediterranean and oriental traditions, as well as the macrobiotic philosophy of finding balance between yin and yang energies.

According to macrobiotic principles, certain foods have contracting, heating, drying, and hardening effects (such as cured meats, eggs, and aged cheeses), while others have expansive, relaxing, cooling, and weakening effects (such as sugar, alcoholic beverages, and fruit juices). The goal is to incorporate balanced foods, such as whole grains, legumes, dried fruit, and vegetables, that provide tone, energy, and flexibility.

Interestingly, the recommendations of the macrobiotic philosophy align with those of the European Code Against Cancer, which discourages extreme yin and yang foods and emphasizes a diet based on balanced foods. The European Code advises consuming plenty of whole grains and legumes, accompanied by vegetables and fruit, while limiting sugary drinks, alcohol, processed foods high in fat and sugar, red meat, salt, and sausages.

The study’s findings reinforce the notion that the traditional Mediterranean diet, as observed in Southern Italy a hundred years ago, is indeed beneficial for overall health. The scientists behind the recommendations have essentially discovered that adhering to a diet that closely resembles what humans consumed for thousands of years prior to the industrial revolution can have significant health benefits.

By acknowledging the presence of vital energies in foods and their ability to impact our health, modern science is rediscovering and validating the wisdom of ancient food traditions. The macro-Mediterranean diet combines the best of both worlds and offers a holistic approach to a healthier lifestyle.

As research continues to support the benefits of the macro-Mediterranean diet, individuals and communities around the world are encouraged to adopt this balanced and nutritionally rich way of eating for improved well-being and longevity.