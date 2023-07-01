Why does pool water become cloudy & how to get it clear again?

Since the clarity of swimming pool water depends on numerous factors, pool water can become cloudy and green, which is unpleasant. This can make the otherwise fun place feel daunting for family and guests during the summer, requiring certain countermeasures. So that you can get milky pool water clear again, it is important to act in good time and prevent such problems. Here are some of the possible causes of cloudy pool water and the common methods you can use to clean it up.

Why does pool water become cloudy after rain and what influencing factors to consider?

Some of the main reasons for cloudy pool water are imbalanced chlorine, pH and alkalinity levels, as well as high calcium hardness, algae build-up, ammonia and clogged filtration systems. As for rainfall, it can also cause your pool water to become cloudy milky. This is because rainwater binds to dirt particles in the air and allows them to fall into the pool. It can therefore make sense to keep the chemical balance in the water bodies and to prepare them in time for rainfall. The preventive approach plays a crucial role in regular pool maintenance before or after rain and prevents future problems.

In addition, you should not leave your swimming pool unattended if there are disruptive factors, so that you do not make the pool water cloudy due to too much chlorine or other mistakes. Although fluctuations in levels are difficult to prevent, testing the pool water would be a first step to take. During rainy periods, pay attention to the weather forecast and check your pool’s water chemistry so you can balance out the chemicals in it in advance. So before your pool water becomes cloudy, you can use some ideal values ​​as a guide when testing. You will probably never be in the ideal range, but it would make it easier to ensure balanced pool water.

An example of ideal alkalinity would be 80-100 ppm, while the optimum pH is between 7.4 and 7.6. As for calcium hardness, it is 200-400ppm, while cyanuric acid content should be between 30-50ppm. As already described above, chlorine also plays a crucial role, with 2.0 and 4.0 ppm values ​​being ok despite cloudy pool water. In addition, total dissolved solids should not exceed 2500 ppm. If it rains or gets stormy soon, you can add a higher dose of needed chemicals to your pool to prevent water contamination.

Can cloudy pool water be cleared with home remedies or chemicals?

Algae, which often develop in stagnant water, give a greenish tint and cause the appearance of green coating on the walls. In addition, improper pool maintenance can also allow microorganisms to multiply in it and cause major problems. If this causes your pool water to become cloudy or otherwise build up in debris, you can use effective clarifiers, but they are often expensive or can irritate your eyes or skin if used incorrectly. Even if you use proven chemical cleaners, the pool water can become cloudy, for example, despite flocculants. Fortunately, there are also some less intrusive measures and remedies to deal with cloudy pool water in such cases.

The use of algaecide would also eliminate green algae in the early stages that make pool water appear cloudy. However, the best way to get rid of algae is to scour your pool with a large leaf net and then treat it with a special vacuum and chlorine. You should only use algaecides occasionally for prevention and when green algae are just beginning to show up. This would not make sense if the algae infestation is large and clearly visible. Although baking soda increases pH, you could use it as a home remedy if it’s between 7.2 and 7.5. Baking soda acts as a substitute for chlorine in some cases, which may also reduce eye irritation while swimming. To do this, you can add about 700 grams of baking soda per 38000 liters of water.

What other measures to take if pool water becomes cloudy?

For example, it is also possible to switch from chemically controlled fresh water to salt water. The salinity in the pool is almost imperceptible to swimmers, but the salt provides the necessary acids to prevent algae growth. As the salt breaks down, it converts into a bacteria-killing form of natural chlorine. In addition, hydrogen peroxide would also break down in water and could act as a natural alternative to chlorine. This chemical-free variant also proves to be safer for animals and is more environmentally friendly because hydrogen peroxide evaporates. You can add about 1 cup of hydrogen peroxide for every 380 liters of water.

You may also consider growing suitable varieties of plants near your pool to prevent your pool water from becoming cloudy. The benefit of this preventative measure is that many leafy plants give off oxygen, thereby promoting good bacteria in the water. Accordingly, they feed on algae and other microorganisms that can cloud the water. If you want to go one step further, you can even make your pool a water garden by adding aquatic plants to it. Thus you create a living filter system with oxygen, whereby you should choose plant varieties that like brackish water in salt water.

Also, try to shower before using your pool to avoid additional debris clouding the water. This would be a simple and natural countermeasure that would do a better job of preventing cloudy pool water. Swimming also leaves the body with oils, so be careful when using sunscreen. Showering before entering the pool will remove clouding oils and prevent less of them from settling in the pool water. A clever hack is to throw tennis balls in the water and let them float around. The felty coating of a tennis ball can absorb the fatty deposits in the water and make the pool water look clear again.