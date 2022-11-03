That food can cure or make you sick is a concept that has long been present in the daily life of each of us and borrowed from medicine to the more generic search for a healthy lifestyle. How much importance nutrition has for sportsmen is now also witnessed by social media: in fact, the hashtag #fitnessdiet has almost 160 thousand contents on Instagram. Interesting data come from the most important international newspapers in the sector, among which the in-depth analysis of Eating Well: the American portal focuses attention, in particular, on some foods considered essential for the perfect fitness diet. From oat flakes, a dish rich in carbohydrates that is optimal in order to recover energy at the end of the most strenuous workouts, we move on to berries, useful for fighting any inflammation as a source of antioxidants, to almonds, which are a source of fats good and magnesium, and Greek yogurt, which contains proteins useful for muscle growth.

Food is a source of health

We remain on the subject of healthy dishes with further ideas, this time offered by Dr. Marco Liotti, nutritionist of Green Active, a fitness network that has over 15 thousand professionals throughout Italy and specializes in the care of the body and sustainability of its customers. “In the diet of an athlete there are foods that are essential. Primarily carbohydrates, then whole grains, pasta, rice, barley, spelled and rye. Animal proteins such as meat, fish, especially salmon, and egg white cannot be missing. And again, vegetable proteins can be considered equally noble with the classic dish of rice and beans or pasta and chickpeas. Finally, i good fats, coming from extra virgin olive oil and dried fruit, as well as vitamins and minerals. In this regard, I recommend at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables to ensure an intake of 25-30 g of fiber and, consequently, to have a regular intestinal function“. The experts of the British Heart Foundation: from so loved but feared carbohydrates, such as bread and wholemeal pasta, we move on to proteins, with lean meats and fish in the foreground, and dairy products; up to avocado and sunflower oil, to finish with fruit and vegetables.

Improve psychophysical performance

Returning to the Bel Paese, here is another prominent contribution from Dr. Valentina Schirò, a biologist specializing in Nutrition Sciences: “In recent years there has been a significant increase in interest in the study of nutrition applied to fitness not only due to the growing number of people who regularly engage in sport, but also why finally it has been realized how proper nutrition can affect sports performance and the goal that every single enthusiast intends to achieve. For this reason, nutrition itself is of fundamental importance. In fact, we can say that training begins right at the table. If an athlete nourishes himself correctly, he contributes in this way to improve and support his psychophysical performance. There are no miraculous foods because all foods must be brought to the table in rotation in order to obtain all the nutrients necessary for the well-being of the organism “.

the top ten

Here, then, are the 10 foods that cannot be missing in the perfect fitness diet to recommend to enthusiasts who want to get the most out of their workouts through food:

1) Rice: it is defined as the “petrol of sportsmen” because, in addition to providing energy, it helps detoxify the body from waste and has anti-inflammatory properties that make it perfect for strengthening the immune system.

2) Pollo: being a white meat, it contains various proteins, few fats and of good quality, a high digestibility and, finally, also a considerable content of vitamins and mineral salts.

3) Zucchini: cooked in different ways, they are a vegetable with a high water and fiber content and, since they are rich in potassium and magnesium, they are optimal for athletes who want to reduce their body weight.

4) Egg: they can not miss in the perfect fitness diet to be recommended to enthusiasts because, thanks to the presence of amino acids, they guarantee the protein intake necessary to face the daily rhythms.

5) Almonds: rich in unsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, such as vitamin E, to which minerals must be added, which help to improve the daily performance of enthusiasts.

6) Extra virgin olive oil: in addition to regulating blood sugar, it makes the distribution of energy more uniform during sports performance and even helps to limit muscle cramps.

7) Avena: it is a source of essential minerals for athletes that positively affect the muscles and their functioning, in addition, it is a carrier of vitamins that provide energy.

8) Banana: as well as being complete and healthy, it is a fruit rich in potassium that counteracts hypertension, the onset of fatigue and muscle cramps.

9) Parmigiano: compared to other cheeses it has a lower quantity of fat and, at the same time, it is easy to assimilate.

10) Yogurt: it is a real source of post-workout recharge because it replenishes the mineral salts lost due to physical activity.