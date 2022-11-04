Home Business Buick Century officially listed for sale starting from 529,900 yuan
Buick Century officially listed for sale starting from 529,900 yuan

Buick Century officially listed for sale starting from 529,900 yuan
Easy Car News November 3, Buick Century was officially launched, of which the price of the six-seat version is 529,900 yuan, and the price range of the four-seat version is 609,900-689,900 yuan. As the new flagship model of the Buick MPV family, Buick Century will open up a new segment of more luxurious MPVs, and at the same time form a family product matrix with the GL8 Lu Zun ES and GL8 Land Business Class.

90 light trail interactive LED headlights, 730 through-type floating LED taillights, 8 intelligent lighting modes. In addition to the light sources inside the car, the Buick Century has more than 1,770 light sources in the whole car, which is full of brilliance.

technology to achieve the perfect fusion of design, material and technology.

The 160-degree cloud seat is currently the most functional car seat in the industry, and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip alone. The Bose Executive Edition audio system is the first Bose audio system in the world to be prioritized in the next listening position. There is also a meteor shower star dome (handmade by the original factory, multi-scene interaction, and the voice-triggered meteor function will be activated through OTA later).

technology at the same level, and provided 20 advanced intelligent assisted driving functions through 22 pieces of the same-level leading perception hardware on the whole vehicle. In terms of power, the new car will be equipped with a 2.0T engine with a maximum power of 169kW.

