Why it is important to check the prostate in the summer: watch out for these alarm bells

Summer heat and men’s health: the importance of preventing prostate health problems

The arrival of summer brings with it the stifling heat and pleasant moments in the open air, but for men, especially those over fifty, it can also mean addressing some prostate problems. With age, in fact, the gland responds to an imbalance between the hormones androgen and estrogen, tending to change its volume.

During the summer season, the risk of developing prostate disorders it can increase due to several factors, but they do exist effective preventive measures to keep urological health in perfect balance.

According to the latest epidemiological data, in fact, there is a constant increase in prostate disorders, a small gland with the main task of producing a part of the seminal fluid. In this season, sweating can lead to loss of fluids, and if not properly hydrated, it opens the door to fluid loss development of infectionswhich can be very annoying.

Prevention: what to do to maintain prostate health in the summer

A common problem is the prostatitisan inflammation of the prostate you may have infectious and non-infectious causes. In the first case, the main culprits are the bacteria from the intestine, especially Escherichia coli. Poor hygiene, lowered immune defenses and unprotected sexual intercourse are factors that favor the infection.

Furthermore, during the warmer months, the sweating increasesand if not compensated for with adequate hydration, can lead to dehydration which can adversely affect the urinary system healthincluding the prostate.

The heat can affect testosterone levels and other hormones, which in turn can affect prostate health. There typical symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia mainly includes difficulty passing urine, frequent need to urinate and feeling that the bladder does not empty completely. Sometimes there may also be problems getting an erection and maintaining an erection.

What are the most common risks of prostate problems (tantasalute.it)

Fortunately, several preventive measures can be taken to maintain prostate health during the summer, starting with adequate hydration. Drinking abundantly is essential for compensate for fluid loss caused by sweating. Make sure you drink at least two liters of water a day to maintain good hydration and ensure proper functioning of the urinary system.

A healthy and balanced diet it’s definitely a useful tip. Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fiber can help maintain healthy prostate. Avoid foods high in saturated fat and added sugaras can negatively affect hormone levels and overall prostate health.

Limit alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption can have adverse effects on prostate health. During the summer, when invitations to parties and get-togethers with alcoholic beverages can be frequent, it’s important to moderate your alcohol intake to maintain a healthy prostate.

Do regular physical activity it is also important for maintaining an active lifestyle and is beneficial for prostate health and general well-being. Even during the summer it is necessary to try to dedicate time to physical exercise, choosing outdoor activities such as walking or swimming.

Physical exercise even in the summer helps prevent prostate problems – tantasalute.it

If you spend a lot of time outdoors on hot days, you need to protect your skin from sun damage. Wearing protective clothing and applying a high SPF sunscreen can help reduce the risk of skin cancerwhich may have indirect impacts on general health.

Finally, for men over 50, it matters undergo regular urological check-ups per monitor prostate health. Prevention and early diagnosis can be key to addressing any problems promptly and getting the proper treatment.

In conclusion, during the summer season, men should pay special attention to prostate health. With proper hydration, a healthy diet, physical activity, and adequate sun protection, it is possible to prevent or reduce prostate-related problems in the summer. Taking care of your prostate is an investment in your long-term health and quality of life.

