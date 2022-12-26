Bresaola is the leanest cured meat. It is a very protein food. In one hectogram there are 33 grams of proteins of high biological value. Among cured meats, it is the one with the highest concentration of iron, it provides vitamins B12, B6. A study published in Lancet Oncology argues that processed meats are carcinogenic to humans.

Don’t eat bresaola when you have these 5 symptoms. You have to be careful if you have thehypertension. It is not a disease but a risky condition which increases the probability of certain diseases such as angina pectoris, myocardial infarction and cerebral stroke. Among the most common symptoms we find: Headache, dizziness and dizziness, ringing in the ears, vision changes and nosebleeds. Those with hypertension should follow a low-sodium diet. Bresaola is very rich in salt but also in cholesterol which are very dangerous for the health of your heart.

How is bresaola made? It is made with the cuts of the thigh of the veal which is a bovine that has not exceeded two years of life. Topside, walnut, magatello and tip of the hip are used. It is obtained by salting, drying and curing the meat which is mixed with herbs and spices. Typically the meat is pickled for a couple of weeks. It is then cleaned and then stuffed into natural or artificial casings. After it dries it goes on to seasoning. It usually lasts a couple of months. In this way the bresaola is more digestible and lighter. It’s not hard to recognize the good one. It has a very bright colour. It has a very inviting ruby ​​red colour. The more seasoned one is of a darker red color which is due to the long maturation period. It can be kept in the fridge. If sliced, it should be consumed within 3 days at the latest.

What are the benefits of bresaola? It is very digestible. Contains proteins, vitamins and minerals that promote metabolism. Its phosphorus promotes healthy bones and teeth. Thanks to the iron and copper it provides, it favors the production of red blood cells. It is also the cured meat of good humor. In fact, it contains tryptophan and other substances that have a positive effect on the areas of the body responsible for happiness. It is an ideal food for sportsmen and women, so much so that it is included in the diets carried out by those who play sports. Nutritionists recommend the classic recipe of bresaola, rocket and parmesan with the addition of a few drops of lemon juice as a condiment. You can create tasty appetizers but you can also use it to prepare tasty rolls with herbs and cheeses.