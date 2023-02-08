In three days his team will play a crucial match for the fate of the German championship, but he won’t be there. The reason? He has decided to give his availability for one stem cell donation to a patient of cancer bloody.

It was the choice of captain Willi Orban, defender born in 1992 Red Bull Lipsia and the Hungarian national team. On February 11th the team coached by Marco Rosecurrently fourth in the Bundesliga, will face rivalsUnion Berlinsecond in the standings with just three points behind the “bulls” and only one from leaders Bayern Munich.

“Obviously at the beginning I was surprised when I received the information that I was suitable as a donor – the player told Bild – But I never had any doubts and I gave the ok for the donation”.

According to reports from the German newspaper, the defender has been receiving special injections since last February 4 and today a Dresden underwent peripheral stem cell apheresis to donate his bone marrow to the person with cancer.

The trial forced the defender of the red and whites of Saxony to interrupt training with the rest of the team, and therefore, barring sensational twists and turns, he will not be available for Saturday’s match.

Orban’s appeal to fans: “Donating is the right choice”

“It’s about saving a human life with minimal effort, so there aren’t two options for me in this case. I sincerely hope that my donation can help the recipient heal completely. Of course it is possible that I will lose the match against Union, but despite my sporting ambitions, in this case everything takes a back seat. Anyone who knows me knows that I will do everything to get back in the team as soon as possible», the Hungarian defender always declared.

Willi Orban has been registered in the donor register in Germany since 2017 and invited fans to follow his example: “Registering is the right choice”, he finally added.