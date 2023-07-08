Home » Wimbledon, Berrettini in the round of 16: defeated Zverev, now Alcaraz
Health

Wimbledon, Berrettini in the round of 16: defeated Zverev, now Alcaraz

by admin

Fabulous Berrettini: beaten Zverev, is in the round of 16!

Matteo Berrettini never stops. Wimbledon marks the rebirth of the Roman tennis player who accesses the round of 16 of the Championships, eliminating the n. 19 of seeding Sascha Zverev: 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) the score in favor of the blue in 2 hours and 30 minutes of play. A match of the highest level on both sides, resolved in detail by Berrettini who managed to overcome an excellent version by Zverev. In fact, the match was always in constant balance, but the blue managed to shift the inertia in his favor in the decisive moments of the sets. Italy, therefore, will be able to count on two Azzurri in the round of 16 at Wimbledon (Berrettini-Sinner): in the open era it had only happened in 2021.

See also  Here's how natural and artificial intelligence will work together

You may also like

Transforming Medicine: The Impact of AI on Diagnoses,...

Not all water is the same, here’s which...

Cellulisi Spray: medical opinions, ingredients and price in...

Rising Cases of Enterovirus Infections in Newborns Spark...

That’s why you won’t get washboard abs by...

«Escherichia coli and Listeria risk». The brands and...

Instructions and tips on how to use linden...

Exploring Different Dermatological Disorders: Inflammatory, Infectious, Autoimmune, Genetic,...

Magnesium and potassium, essential in the heat: how...

Created a ‘patch’ that repairs the heart after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy