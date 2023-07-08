Wimbledon, Berrettini in the round of 16: defeated Zverev, now Alcaraz

Fabulous Berrettini: beaten Zverev, is in the round of 16!

Matteo Berrettini never stops. Wimbledon marks the rebirth of the Roman tennis player who accesses the round of 16 of the Championships, eliminating the n. 19 of seeding Sascha Zverev: 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) the score in favor of the blue in 2 hours and 30 minutes of play. A match of the highest level on both sides, resolved in detail by Berrettini who managed to overcome an excellent version by Zverev. In fact, the match was always in constant balance, but the blue managed to shift the inertia in his favor in the decisive moments of the sets. Italy, therefore, will be able to count on two Azzurri in the round of 16 at Wimbledon (Berrettini-Sinner): in the open era it had only happened in 2021.

