Wimbledon, follow the Sinner-Djokovic semifinal live

TENNIS

The blue tennis player challenges the Serbian champion: the final of the most prestigious tournament in the world is up for grabs

Jul 14, 2023 Great anticipation for Jannik Sinner who at 14.30 will play his first semifinal in a Grand Slam, a goal achieved in the most prestigious tournament in the world: between the South Tyrolean and the Wimbledon final there is Nole Djokovic. In the history of Italian sport, Sinner is the third blue to reach this milestone: before him Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960 (defeated by the Australian Rod Laver) and then Matteo Berrettini in 2021. That year, Berrettini overtook the Pole Hurkacz before giving up in the final just against Djokovic. Follow the match live starting at 2.30pm: right now it’s raining in Wimbledon.

SINNER

0

–

–

–

–

–

DJOKOVIC

0

–

–

–

–

–

FIRST SET



First game:

