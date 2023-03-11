Longing for Hugo, Spritz and Gin on ice? You can also drink the summer loves hot – preferably mixed yourself. We tell how it works.

Hot in winter instead of on ice It’s cold outside, steam is coming out of the mug. But classics such as mulled wine and punch are increasingly facing competition. According to a survey by the opinion research institute Yougov, 54 percent of people in Germany are not fans of mulled wine. For them, mulled gin comes into question, which is considered this winter’s trend drink: gin that is heated. Summer drinks like Spritz and Hugo, a mix of wine and elderberry syrup, are now also served hot.

Not all ingredients are on the label There is a large selection of ready-made mixtures in supermarkets and online shops: in addition to alcohol, they often contain fruit juices, spices, flavorings and sugar and only need to be heated. But according to the EU Food Information Regulation, suppliers do not have to print on the label what exactly and in what quantities the drinks contain, especially how much sugar and calories. Unlike most packaged foods, this information has not been mandatory for beverages with an alcohol content of more than 1.2 percent by volume.