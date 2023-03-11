Home World “Refugio”, addictive third preview of Niños Luchando
World

“Refugio”, addictive third preview of Niños Luchando

by admin
“Refugio”, addictive third preview of Niños Luchando

children fighting presents his new single “Refugio”, the third and last preview of his album debut. The song is yet another example of his ability to create sensitive songs with a warm and emotional electronic base.

Niños Luchando presents their new single “Refugio”, the third and last preview of the first album by the project from Granada Javier Bolivarformer leader of the group Aurora. In recent weeks they had already presented two other songs “Bien” and “Disconfía”, which will be in this long-awaited album debut from the band.

Turning the guitar into a machine and vice versa, the duo become masters walking on an alternative pop wire and pulling a few wires in the direction of an indie rocker. This search within these musical genres makes the melodies one of the most intromissive and expansive.

In “Refugio”, Niños Luchando goes further with this sound conception that brings them closer to these two genres. There is a scale where they remain between a more electronic indie and a more intimate trap-hop. However, in the midst of all this, a new idea of ​​an ultra-melodic and mantric alternative song also lands that makes the project unique.

See also  «They will remember how they kissed the hands of Russian soldiers»- TV Courier

You may also like

Holy See’s Second Lent Meditation: We should have...

Empoli-Udinese / Jaka Bijol speaks: “We are all...

Attanasio murder: Italy asks for prison and not...

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease Magazine

South Korea, the government wants to increase the...

When Iran and Saudi Arabia severed their diplomatic...

Holland, tractors towards The Hague: farmers protest against...

criticism rained down on Loretta Goggi’s show

Discount for tourists from RS on Zlatibor |...

Serie B, Cittadella-Palermo LIVE: the official formations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy