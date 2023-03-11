children fighting presents his new single “Refugio”, the third and last preview of his album debut. The song is yet another example of his ability to create sensitive songs with a warm and emotional electronic base.

Niños Luchando presents their new single “Refugio”, the third and last preview of the first album by the project from Granada Javier Bolivarformer leader of the group Aurora. In recent weeks they had already presented two other songs “Bien” and “Disconfía”, which will be in this long-awaited album debut from the band.

Turning the guitar into a machine and vice versa, the duo become masters walking on an alternative pop wire and pulling a few wires in the direction of an indie rocker. This search within these musical genres makes the melodies one of the most intromissive and expansive.

In “Refugio”, Niños Luchando goes further with this sound conception that brings them closer to these two genres. There is a scale where they remain between a more electronic indie and a more intimate trap-hop. However, in the midst of all this, a new idea of ​​an ultra-melodic and mantric alternative song also lands that makes the project unique.